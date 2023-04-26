NHS to prescribe ‘soups and shakes’ for diabetes patients

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NHS is set to prescribe weight loss products for thousands of patients with type two diabetes, it has been announced.

Weight loss programmes are set to be at the centre of the NHS drive to tackle diabetes. The new scheme, which will offer patients low-calorie total diet replacement products for 12 weeks, will be made available to patients across the country.

Whilst on the programme, currently only available to people in 21 areas of the country, patients are supposed to replace all normal meals with the “soups” and “shakes” products.

Speaking at the Diabetes UK Professional Conference on Wednesday, NHS England’s national clinical director for diabetes and obesity professor Jonathan Valabhji will set out the latest findings from a trial showing participants lost 13kg in three months and managed to maintain it six months later.

More than 2,500 people across the 21 areas of England took part in the national trial last year, according to NHS England.

Professor Jonathan Valabhji, NHS National Clinical Director for Diabetes and Obesity said: “Research is clear that weight loss where indicated goes a long way to helping people stay well and avoiding preventable illness, and in many cases it can be the trigger for putting type 2 diabetes into remission.

“So I am delighted that thousands more people are making use of this programme with thousands more set to benefit across England in the coming year.

“This programme is also the latest example of the NHS effectively deploying evidence-based treatments to help people with type 2 diabetes live well. Obesity is a significant factor and cause of several serious diseases, so the NHS is always here to help people to lose weight when necessary, and live healthier lives.”

According to results of the trial, referenced in a British Medical Journal article on Monday, up to the pandemic there was a 20 per cent reduction in the incidence of type 2 diabetes in those referred and a 7 per cent reduction in populations covered by the programme over 18 months.

Neil O’Brien, health minister, for the Department for Health and Social Care, said: “For people living with obesity, weight loss can lead to significant health benefits, including remission from type 2 diabetes, and it’s important we offer a wide array of services that are convenient and tailored to those looking to manage their weight.

“This builds on the good work done by the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme – which has helped over 18,000 people avoid this disease – and our upcoming Major Conditions Strategy, which will cover type 2 diabetes and reduce pressure on the NHS.”