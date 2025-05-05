Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a million elderly people in England endured waits of 12 hours or more in A&E in 2024, prompting senior doctors to warn of an "alarming threat to patient safety".

A new report from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) reveals a stark increase in the number of elderly and frail patients facing extensive waits, often on trolleys in corridors.

It also shows that the older a patient is, the longer wait they are likely to endure.

Figures obtained by the RCEM through Freedom of Information requests show 1.15 million people aged 60 and over experienced lengthy delays in England’s major A&E departments in 2024.

This represents a significant rise from 991,068 in 2023 and is almost three times the 305,619 affected in 2019.

The report also highlights a concerning correlation between age and the likelihood of a 12-hour wait. While those aged 60-69 have a 15 per cent chance of such a delay, the probability increases to 33 per cent for patients aged 90 and above.

open image in gallery The older a patient is, the more likely they are to face a long wait in A&E ( PA Wire )

The RCEM's in-depth investigation into the care provided to older people in A&E further revealed that many are missing out on crucial checks while waiting.

Its Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) study received data from 149 emergency departments involving 24,865 patients.

Among patients over 75, the research found insufficient screening for three common conditions which frequently affect older people.

Although there have been some improvements, the report found:

Only 16 per cent of patients were screened for delirium – a reversible condition which is linked to increase risk of death and is noted by a sudden change in mental function.

On average, fewer than half (48 per cent) of patients were screened for their risk of falls.

Just over half (56 per cent) were screening for general frailty – which if picked up early can lead to prompt extra support in hospital and at home.

The report recommended changes, including “front door frailty screening” in every A&E. This is already being introduced across Scotland.

open image in gallery RCEM president Dr Adrian Boyle ( Royal College of Emergency Medicine )

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the RCEM, said, “The healthcare system is failing our most vulnerable patients – more than a million last year.

“These people are our parents, grandparents, great-grandparents.

“They aren’t receiving the level of care they need, as they endure the longest stays in our emergency departments, often suffering degrading and dehumanising corridor care.

“It’s an alarming threat to patient safety. We know long stays are dangerous, especially for those who are elderly, and puts people’s lives at risk.

“As our QIP highlights, more needs to be done to improve their care – vital tests need to get under way as soon as they arrive to inform the care they need and mitigate the risk of another visit to the emergency department.

“There are good pockets of practice, and emergency medicine clinicians are trying their best to deliver the care they need.

“It’s the system that’s the issue and will continue to disproportionally affect older people unless governments across the UK make A&E a political priority.”

open image in gallery The healthcare system is ‘failing our most vulnerable patients’, says Dr Adrian Boyle ( Getty Images )

Dr Anu Mitra, project lead of RCEM’s care of older people QIP, said: “Older people make up a large proportion of attendances to the emergency department, bringing greater health complexities and evolving care needs.

“In the backdrop of worsening crowding and increasing long stays, emergency clinicians need to ensure they maintain the basic elements of care and comfort for older patients.

“It’s been encouraging to see that, despite the challenging environments emergency medicine clinicians are working in, there has already been improvements in ensuring these patients are receiving the assessments they need.

“It’s vital we continue this work for this vulnerable patient cohort to meet their needs and provide the level of care they deserve.”

open image in gallery Many older people are waiting for care on beds in corridors ( PA Wire )

Dr Nick Murch, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “This situation, where over a million older patients are known to have endured prolonged periods of over 12 hours in emergency departments, frequently in unsuitable and undignified settings such as corridors, is a matter of grave concern.

“It is clear that, despite the considerable dedication and hard work of multidisciplinary teams including emergency medicine, acute medicine and acute frailty services, these extended waiting times signify a profound failure within our healthcare system.

“We must ensure that 12-hour waits in emergency departments again become an infrequent exception rather than the norm.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “It is unacceptable that older people are waiting up to 12 hours or more in A&E.

“This Government is investing £26 billion in the NHS and social care over the next two years, has ended the resident doctor strikes so staff are on the front line, and is committed to cutting A&E waiting times so patients are seen faster.

“Through our 10-year health plan, we will ensure that patients, including older people, are seen promptly in A&E, waiting times continue to come down, and more people get a GP appointment.”