Streeting launches national investigation after NHS maternity scandals

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has announced the launch of a national investigation into NHS maternity services.

The new rapid investigation is intended to provide truth to families suffering harm.

It is also intended to drive urgent improvements to care and safety.

The announcement on Monday came after Mr Streeting met with families who had lost babies and amid the ongoing investigations into poor maternity care at some NHS trusts.

In a statement, Mr Streeting said: “For the past year, I have been meeting bereaved families from across the country who have lost babies or suffered serious harm during what should have been the most joyful time in their lives.

“What they have experienced is devastating – deeply painful stories of trauma, loss, and a lack of basic compassion – caused by failures in NHS maternity care that should never have happened. Their bravery in speaking out has made it clear: we must act – and we must act now.

“I know nobody wants better for women and babies than the thousands of NHS midwives, obstetricians, maternity and neonatal staff, and that the vast majority of births are safe and without incident, but it’s clear something is going wrong.

“That’s why I’ve ordered a rapid national investigation to make sure these families get the truth and the accountability they deserve, and ensure no parent or baby is ever let down again. I want staff to come with us on this, to improve things for everyone.”

Mr Streeting said the Government was also “taking immediate steps to hold failing services to account”.

“Maternity care should be the litmus test by which this Government is judged on patient safety, and I will do everything in my power to ensure no family has to suffer like this again.”

Officials said that the investigation would examine the entire maternity system, including an urgent review into the worst-performing services.

It is expected that the investigation will report back by the end of the year.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it is also launching a “National Maternity and Neonatal Taskforce”, which will be chaired by Mr Streeting.

Professor Ranee Thakar, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said too many women and babies are not getting the maternity care they deserve, with tragic outcomes.

“The maternity workforce is on its knees, with many now leaving the profession,” she said.

“It is vital that the national review announced today is done quickly, builds on the evidence from previous maternity investigations and produces a definitive set of recommendations that galvanises action across the system.”

For years, maternity units had had too few staff and too little time for training, as well as a lack of modern equipment and facilities, she said.

“The route forward must include offering trusts, particularly the most challenged, the right support and tools to deliver safe and personalised care, and we urge the government to not to lose sight of funding and workforce shortages within this.”

Mr Streeting issues apology

Mr Streeting has apologised on behalf of the NHS for what families have been through.

The Health Secretary said he had met families in Nottingham and around the country whose children had died or been injured in birth.

He said: “All of them have had to fight the truth and justice, they describe being ignored, gaslit, lied to, manipulated and damaged further by the inability for a trust to simply be honest with them that something has gone wrong.

“I want to say publicly how sorry I am.

“Sorry for what the NHS has put them through; sorry for the way they’ve been treated since by the state and sorry that we haven’t put this right yet, because these families are owed more than an apology. They’re owed change; they’re owed accountability and they’re owed the truth.”

Mr Streeting said the failure in maternity services had become “systemic”.

The Health Secretary told the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists conference in London: “It’s not just a few bad units. Up and down the country, maternity units are failing, hospitals are failing, trusts are failing, regulators are failing.

“There’s too much obfuscation; too much passing the buck and giving lip service.”