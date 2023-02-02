Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NHS is heading for another major health scandal unless care improves and patients’ concerns are heard, the government’s patient safety commissioner has warned.

Dr Henriette Hughes warned health leaders and ministers that the focus on “productivity” and “financial control” rather than patient safety was getting worse.

Launching her first report in her new role she said: “Unless leaders set a strategic intention to listen to patients and act, we are heading straight back to the days of Mid Staffs and other health scandals, severe harm, and death.”

“My clear message to leaders is - don’t let this happen on your watch.”

The Mid Staffordshire scandal, which saw 1,200 patients die due to poor care, is considered one of the largest-ever healthcare scandals in the UK. It prompted a public inquiry which published its findings in 2013.

Dr Hughes was appointed to her role as patient safety commissioner in response to the 2020 Cumberlegede review of medical devices and medicines in which tens of thousands of women were harmed by pelvic mesh and children were exposed to sodium valproate, a treatment for epilepsy.

In a report following her first 100 days in office, Dr Hughes said patients had told her about suffering long waits to access specialist pelvic mesh centres, suffering in pain and facing a “lack of respect” from health services.

It is estimated that 100,000 people, mostly women, have had pelvic mesh surgery in the past two decades, and around 10 per cent of those have developed long-term severe health problems following the procedure.

Following the Cumberledge review, specialist centres for patients harmed by mesh procedures were set up by the NHS.

However, the patient safety commissioner said she “lacked confidence” that these centres were developed with the involvement of patients after long delays and difficulties accessing the services were reported.

Despite revelations in the Cumberledge review of the drug sodium valproate causing deformities in children when taken by women during pregnancy, Dr Hughes said three babies a month were still being born following exposure to the drug.

She said concerns over patient harm which led to the Cumberlege review ago continue today and that needed to change.

She said: “I have discovered that we need a seismic shift in the way that patients’ and families’ voices are heard,” she said. “This requires changes in legislation, regulation, policy, commissioning, education, professionalism, attitudes, behaviours, and culture. In essence, everything we do as a healthcare system because everything we do is about patients.”

“I want national bodies, regulators, professional bodies, frontline staff, and patient groups to step forward and demonstrate their commitment to patient safety. I recognise that there are severe pressures on the health service, but as long as safety is at the heart of everything, we will reduce avoidable harm to patients.”

Dr Hughes also called on health leaders to add patients to their boards, adding: “Without listening and acting on patient voices, safety continues to be compromised and patients and families continue to suffer the consequences of harm.”