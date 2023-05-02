NHS unions vote to accept government pay deal after months of strikes

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health unions representing the majority of NHS workers have voted to accept the government’s pay deal after months of strikes.

In a joint statement, members of the NHS Staff Council said the unions agreed to the deal for staff on the Agenda for Change contract, which includes all NHS workers apart from doctors, dentists and senior managers.

The 14 unions representing staff on the contract have balloted hundreds of thousands members over the last few weeks.

Unison and GMB unions - as well as smaller unions representing midwives and physiotherapists - voted to accept the deal, while the Royal College of Nursing voted against it. However, those in favour of the deal had the majority.

The ballot results were reported at a NHS Staff Council meeting where unions reported the results of their individual ballots then voted on whether the Government should implement the offer.

It paves the way for the Department of Health and Social Care to impose the five per cent pay rise for this year and a cash sum for last year.

Following months of strikes from nurses, ambulance workers, and other healthcare staff, the government offered unions two consolidated payments for 2022-23 and a 5.2 per cent pay increase for 2023-24.

The RCN, the second biggest union, voted to reject the deal and its general secretary Pat Cullen told The Independent it would continue with plans to ballot for new strike action later this year.

The union’s origional ballot mandate ran out on 1 May meaning it will have to go back to members and ask them to vote again on whether to take strike action.

As the pay deal applies to all workers the RCN might have to ballot members to remove nurses from the current pay structure - called Agenda for Change - or it would effectively be striking for a new deal for all workers.

On Sunday, in an exclusive interview with The Independent, Ms Cullen warned the government faces years of strike action if it does not change the way it sets pay levels in the future.

This bank holiday weekend saw the most extreme strikes yet from nurses with no exceptions for A&E, critical care and and cancer agreed nationally.

The RCN will launch a ballot for new strike action in mid-May and this time around it will need to get a yes vote from 50 per cent of members at a national level.

Ms Cullen said if the union receives approval from members to strike and the government does not negotiate a new offer then it would “escalate” its strike action further.

Strikes will not continue from major unions Unison and GMB, which represent ambulance workers and other health staff.

The deal comes as the government is still in battle with junior doctors who staged a four day strike last month. The doctors’ union The British Medical Association had initially called for the government to address a 26 per cent real terms pay cut since 2008-9, which would mean the government would have to agree to a 35 per cent increase this year.

However, the BMA has since signaled that the 35 per cent would be a starting point should the government open negotiations with a “credible” counter offer.

Sara Gorton, head of health at the union Unison who chairs the union group on the NHS staff council, said: “NHS workers will now want the pay rise they’ve voted to accept. The hope is that the one-off payment and salary increase will be in June’s pay packets.

“But health staff shouldn’t have needed to take action in the first place – unions made clear to ministers last summer that £1,400 wasn’t enough to stop staff leaving the NHS, nor prevent strikes, but the Government wouldn’t listen.

“Proper pay talks last autumn could have stopped health workers missing out on money they could ill afford to lose.

“The NHS and patients would also have been spared months of disruption.

“This pay deal must be the start of something new in the NHS, there cannot be a repeat of the past few months. Everyone who cares about the NHS deserves better. That means improving the process that sets health worker wages.

“The NHS remains desperately short of staff too. Services can only cope with growing demand if there’s a properly resourced and well-supported workforce. Government must now work with unions to achieve just that.”

Health and Social Secretary Steve Barclay said:“I’m pleased the NHS Staff Council has voted to accept our pay offer, demonstrating that a majority of NHS staff agree this is a fair and reasonable deal.

“It is now my intention to implement this for all staff on the Agenda for Change contract and where some unions may choose to remain in dispute, we hope their members – many of whom voted to accept this offer – will recognise this as a fair outcome that carries the support of their colleagues and decide it is time to bring industrial action to an end.

“We will continue to engage constructively with unions on workforce changes to ensure the NHS is the best place to work for staff, patients and taxpayers.”