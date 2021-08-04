NHS loses crown as world’s best healthcare system

The NHS has lost its rating as the best healthcare system in the world, an accolade it had held for seven years.

In a survey of healthcare in 11 wealthy countries, the UK has been ranked only in fourth place, dropping down from first in 2017 and 2014.

And it came only ninth in a comparison of healthcare outcomes, which includes early deaths, cancer survival and baby deaths at birth.

The study, by American think tank the Commonwealth Fund, found Norway, the Netherlands and Australia were the top-performing countries overall, ahead of the UK.

Issues such as access to care and the experiences of lower-income groups were blamed for the NHS’s slipping.

Following exceptional demand for care during the pandemic, the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment rose this summer to a new record high, of 5.1 million people.

Last month the care watchdog warned that “exceptional” pressures on the NHS was affecting the care of patients across England with healthcare workers pushed to the brink.

“The UK’s drop in rank from #1 to #4 is associated with that country’s lower performance on several domains (such as access to care and equity) compared to 2017,” the report says.

However, the UK came top for affordability and timeliness.

The study, which scored the 11 countries on access to care, care process, administrative efficiency, equity and health care outcomes, scored the US last overall, despite its spending far more of its gross domestic product on healthcare than Norway, the Netherlands and Australia.

The US also came bottom on all measures except care process, which covers preventive care, safe care, coordinated care and patient preferences. Here, the US was ranked second.

The NHS, long considered the envy of the world, was fourth for access to care, administrative efficiency and equity, and was fifth for care process.

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at the King’s Fund, a UK health think tank, told The Guardian: “According to this report, our previously world-beating health service is at risk of moving to the middle of the pack, largely due to growing delays across the system in people’s ability to access care quickly.

“We can’t brush this under the carpet as being solely a consequence of the impact of the pandemic on patients, staff and services.

“Even before Covid, waiting lists for treatment were already sizeable after a decade of stalling funding and a growing workforce crisis.”

The report said four features distinguish top-performing countries from the US: