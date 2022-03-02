NHS leaders act on hospital links to Russian energy suppliers

NHS leaders have asked hospitals to urgently confirm whether they are supplied by Russian owned energy company Gazprom, as pressure mounts for healthcare to ditch its links.

In a message seen by The Independent, NHS trusts were asked to confirm whether they are supplied by Gazprom and the end date of their contract.

Hospitals thathave purchased gas supplies off the Russian state-owned company have come under pressure this week to drop their contracts. Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt warned it would be “unstainable” for NHS organisations to have ties with president Putin’s regime.

First reported by the Health Service Journal, the message comes after the media organisation revealed 17 NHS trusts have been using gas supplied by the firm.

The message, seen by The Independent, sent on Wednesday afternoon to hospital directors by the NHS’ chief for procurement transformation and commercial delivery said: “We are closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the effect on the NHS including our supply chains. We are working with DHSC to assess our supply resilience, therefore please can you urgently confirm the below information with us by 10 am tomorrow.”

Hospitals were also asked to confirm the contract value and contract end date.

Leading NHS figures, such as former NHS chief Simon Stevens, and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt have criticised the NHS’ use of Russian owned companies.

In a tweet on Wednesday Mr Hunt said: “It’s clearly unsustainable for a humanitarian organisation like the NHS to have any commercial links whatsoever with Putin’s murderous regime. The small minority of trusts who retain links with Gazprom need to rethink this as a matter of urgency.”

The news comes as local authorities in the South East have announced they are seeking to cut ties with Gazprom.