More than a thousand staff in NHS Covid labs are set to lose their jobs within weeks as testing facilities close.

As the NHS winds down major Covid testing facilities, vaccination hubs run by GP practices are also beginning to shut as they have become “unviable”, The Independent has been told.

The moves comes as healthcare leaders are left in the dark over whether they will receive any future funding to continue Covid-19 testing for staff and patients.

Three of the major NHS Lighthouse Labs are due to let go more than thousand staff in two weeks’ time as hospitals are forced to close the labs as national funding ends.

With the government’s “Living with Covid” plans kicking in next month, Covid test walk-in sites across the country are due to be closed by local authorities in the next two weeks.

The government set up seven Lighthouse Laboratories in response to the pandemic, three of which were run by Newcastle University Hospitals Foundation Trust, University of Plymouth Foundation Trust, and NHS Berkshire and Surrey Pathology Services.

The labs have been forced to tell staff their jobs at risk as the labs close next month, with more than 1,000 staff employed between them, many of whom may not be redeployed elsewhere.

As free testing for the public is cut several NHS leaders said have also been left in the dark over whether hospitals will receive funding to continue testing patients and staff beyond 1 April.

One senior trust leader told The Independent a national funding cut of at least 50 per cent is looming.

That money covers testing and other Covid-19 related costs, such as staff sick pay, and could affect hospitals.

Care home leaders have also raised concerns over the lack of clarify over Covid-19 funding beyond March.

Professor chief executive of Care England Martin Green said: “The Government has set a precedent of easing Covid restrictions and requirements.

“The latest clinical and scientific advice on public health and safety is shifting, however many of the requirements imposed onto the adult social care sector remain in place, whilst many of the issues exacerbated by Covid and central policies will continue to persist into the future.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting a Lighthouse Laboratory at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow in 2021 (PA)

He said also the government’s “living with Covid-19” plan did little to reassure the sector that support would remain in place for testing.

Professor Green added: “If the Covid support funds are to end, along with the discontinuation of free asymptomatic testing for residents, staff and visitors, care providers will face an enormity of financial and emotional challenges which can be avoided by Government intervention.” burden onto already stretched care home providers.”

As funding and contracts are ended across the NHS Tests and Trace programme, local authorities have warned testing centres will not open beyond 31 March.

In addition to NHS run Lighthouse Labs letting staff go, private labs such as the Milton Keynes lab run by Covid-19 Genomics Consortium are due to let staff go.

The news comes as new Covid-19 admissions to NHS hospitals reached more 9,000 on Friday and the number of positive patients in hospital hit more than 10,000 for the first time since mid-February.

Meanwhile Several GP leaders have said local vaccination centres are closing or reducing their owns and are beginning to winddown as funding and low demand for the makes them “unviable.”

“In our neighbouring areas a lot of the sites are shutting as the demand isn’t there and there are better things to be doing. Commissioners have begged some to stay open as there wouldn’t be a vaccination site in [some] areas at all apart from the pharmacy ones.

“Its just not viable to keep them open and we don’t get the funding for them.”

The BA.2 variant of Omicron has led to a spike in cases (PA Wire)

GP leaders warned staff loaned out to vaccination sites would not necessarily be able to return to practices due to the lack of central funding.

The roll out of fourth vaccines doses for over 75s is due to begin next month, however there has been some pressure to expand this in response to Covid admissions rising.

University Plymouth Hospitals Trust which runs one of the NHS owned lighthouse labs, that employed more than 350 staff, said it was looking at how it could “repurpose” its facility going forward.

They said any staff on secondment would return to their posts and agency staff given notice, while the trust is looking to redeploy them where they can.

The trust was not able to say how long it would take to stand the labs back up should they be needed again.

The Covid-19 hub, run by Newcastle Hospitals Foundation Trust: “When the Government announced its ‘Living with Covid’ plans on 21 February 2022, it was apparent this would have a major impact on demand for the services we provide.

“Consequently, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has informed us that we will not receive a new contract for services beyond 31 March 2022.”

“As the majority of our fixed-term staff were contracted to work until 30 September 2022, we are now planning for a formal redundancy consultation process, possibly affecting 650 individuals.”

It said no decisions about redundancies will be taken until the 45 day consultation period had ended.

In a letter to staff, seen by The Independent and first reported by The Chronical live, the trust said there were “limited opportunities to secure separate funding and developed existing services.”

It said the ending of NHS Test and Trace contracts affected the whole national Lighthouse network.

A spokesperson for the UK Health Security Agency said as free testing is due to be focused on specific groups there will be a “significant” drop in demand for laboratories and so the Lighthouse Network is due to be consolidated.

The UKHSA did not confirm how many Lighthouse Laboratories would be open beyond 1 April following this “consolidation.”