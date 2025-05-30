Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strikes by NHS doctors are once again making headlines and dividing opinion across the country.

As junior doctors vote on whether to take more industrial action, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has urged them to say no, warning that more strikes will only hurt patients and stall progress.

Doctors say they’ve had enough of being underpaid and undervalued, with some calling for a near 30 per cent pay rise to make up for years of real-terms cuts.

But public support is slipping, and some patients are losing patience. In a poll of Independent readers, two-thirds of respondents said they felt strikes would hurt patients and should not go ahead.

Bigger questions also lurk behind the pay dispute: is the NHS properly funded? Is immigration helping or hurting the system? And how do we train and keep enough staff without burning them out or driving them abroad?

When we asked for your views, some readers blamed poor management, others pointed to staff shortages and rising demand. But one thing was clear: the NHS is at breaking point, and something has to give.

Here’s what you had to say:

User changes

We need some user charges for health care. This is to encourage people to look after their health. Despite more money being poured into the NHS than ever before, the number of people needing treatment continues to rise even faster. User charges would also enable doctors to be paid properly and prevent them from leaving for other countries.

Mark

Add your view on strikes and the state of the NHS by leaving a coment here

A career, not a vocation

When becoming a doctor became a career rather than a vocation, it seems to have become both in thrall to Big Pharma and motivated by greed rather than concern for patient or societal well-being — something else unwanted, imported from the USA.

Topsham1

Rising demand means rising contributions

If we went back to the NHS of the 1950s, 60s, 70s, etc., we could probably reduce funding considerably. However, what the NHS does and the numbers it does it for consistently rises. If we really want it to meet the need comprehensively, we'll need to increase contributions. To keep up with rising costs and modern treatments, this seems inevitable. We seem to accept rising costs in most areas of life, but think we can run the NHS on less. Go figure.

Strangely Enough

Striking while patients suffer is wrong

I think it is morally wrong to take industrial action that will knowingly harm patients. The dispute is not with them. Strikes are to put pressure on the employer, in this case the government, to up their offer. But if inadequate pay is causing retention problems, then the pressure is already there.

EarthFirst

Top-heavy

If you get rid of the thousands of administrators/managers on £100,000+ salaries, you can afford a pay rise for doctors and nurses. The NHS is way too top-heavy.

VonGenschler

A good carpenter can out-earn most doctors

I've spent a lot of time in and out of hospitals in recent times and have had excellent treatment overall. It would be good if our NHS staff were the world's highest paid, but that can't happen because hospitals are oversubscribed with the growing number of people, many of whom are not entitled by birth to do so. Doctors and other staff are also not necessarily native in any way, but I, for one, am glad they're here.

Today, a good carpenter can out-earn most doctors up to registrar level, which must be galling for those with higher education and ambition.

As an older person, I use the NHS more frequently. Sometimes I'm aware that me living means someone might not get that important appointment. Another thing is free prescriptions – I receive twelve items more or less each month. Again, I wonder how on earth I could pay the cost that others have to pay. My prescriptions are delivered free as well. I don't know how this is financed, but someone does.

I suppose, one day, they will carry out the most enormous cull to balance things up a little. I wouldn't blame them – maybe they're already planning it.

Martyn

GPs failings

GPs bear a great chunk of the NHS failings that are occurring today.

My recollection of GP services concerns the home birth of our second child. There were no complications – in fact, labour only lasted for three hours – but our GP at the time came to the house during the labour and returned three days after the birth to check that the baby and mother were in good fettle, which they were.

Do GPs give that sort of service today?

Cameron promised 24/7 GP service, but that went unfulfilled.

A battle needs to take place, with GPs becoming employees of the NHS and being paid a good rate for the job. Present partnerships must be put to the sword.

MORDEY

Greed

As I am in my 80s, I am lucky enough to remember when being a doctor was a vocation, not just another job. Sadly, those days are gone.

It appears that greed is now what motivates our young doctors.

Why are they striking? Because they can.

Do they care that people may die because of their actions?

No.

Paqs

‘Wealthfare’ state vs NHS spending

How come we never have these "debates" when we spend on the "wealthfare" state (aka socialism for the rich), but must always have them whenever it's time to spend on anything else? I ask because even Big Oil and Big Pharma, the arms industry, etc., apparently need subsidies, tax relief, grants and sundry other largesse, while overworked NHS workers must live on food banks, or have their relative peanuts "debated."

Ryhope1

UK failed to retain its own medics

The NHS has been subsidised by the developing world, who train its doctors and nurses since its inception.

It is incapable of recruiting and retaining UK staff like me, who went to Australia as soon as I completed my training.

Kwame

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

