Starmer: NHS future looks bright under Labour — but we’ve got more work to do

The “future already looks better for the NHS” under Labour, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he set out a 10-year vision to bring care closer to people’s homes.

Accompanied by Rachel Reeves, who was making her first appearance since she was seen crying in the Commons on Wednesday, the prime minister said the chancellor’s decisions had meant “we can invest record amounts in the NHS”.

Speaking in east London, Sir Keir said 1,700 new GPs had already been recruited for the NHS, alongside thousands of mental health workers and millions of extra appointments.

He acknowledged improvements were needed in the NHS but claimed the situation was better than when Labour first took over from the Conservatives a year ago.

He said: “It’s all down to the foundation we laid this year, all down to the path of renewal that we chose, the decisions made by the chancellor, by Rachel Reeves, which mean we can invest record amounts in the NHS.

He went on: “I’m not going to stand here and say everything is perfect now, we have a lot more work to do and we will do it.

“But let’s be under no illusions: because of the fair choices we made, the tough Labour decisions we made, the future already looks better for our NHS. And that is the story of this government in a nutshell.”

Reeves was seen crying during Prime Minister’s Questions amid speculation that her job was at risk after Labour’s welfare U-turn on Tuesday put an almost £5 billion hole in her spending plans. Sir Keir later later publicly backed Reeves and said in an interview that she would be chancellor for “a very long time to come”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, Prime Minister Sir Keir and Health Secretary Wes Streeting speak to staff at the launch of the Government’s 10-year health plan (Jack Hill/The Times/PA) ( PA Wire )

The chancellor, who was apparently upset over a personal matter, appeared upbeat during her appearance at the event.

In her address, she said: “I want to be clear, we are spending money on taxpayers’ priorities, but that wouldn’t have been possible without the measures that we took in the budget last year.

“We fixed the foundations and we’ve put our economy back on a strong footing.”

She went on to say the government was “making this country fairer for those who have paid in all their lives by guaranteeing that the NHS will be there when they need it”.

“This is the right way forward, good for the health of our nation and good for the health of our nation’s finances,” she said.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting also told NHS staff gathered at the event that Labour rejected the “pessimism” which says the “NHS is a burden, too expensive, inferior to the market”.

Mr Streeting was embraced by Ms Reeves as he came away from the podium. She said “good luck in Parliament” as he left to deliver a speech in the Commons.

Among key ambitions in the plan was the promise to make the NHS the most AI-enabled system in the world and for the NHS App to become the front door to the health service by 2028.

The new health plan, which was published in full on Thursday, sets out how the NHS will move from analogue to digital, from treatment to prevention, and from hospital to more community care.

In terms of prevention, the plan pledges to tackle junk food advertising, expand the use of weight-loss drugs.

The NHS will also trial new funding models for hospitals in which patients will be contacted after their care and asked if their provider should get the full payment or not.

The “status quo of hospital by default will end”, according to the government, with care shifted into neighbourhoods and people’s homes.

By 2035, the intention is that the majority of outpatient care will happen outside of hospitals, with less need for hospital-based appointments for things like eye care, cardiology, respiratory medicine and mental health.

When asked how confident he was that Labour would have public support for the third term needed to deliver promises in the 10-year plan, the PM said he was “very confident”, adding “because this government was brought into power that change.”

He said: “People desperately want to change, on so many levels, but one of the things that came through the electoral loud and clear is please change the NHS for the better. Because nobody wants the NHS, I used to say its knees, but it was on its face...When Labour was last in government, we left with the lowest waiting list and the highest satisfaction. That's where we need to get to.”

The government admitted that there will be fewer staff than projected in the NHS Long-term workforce plan, published in 2023, under the former government.