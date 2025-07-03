UK politics live: Keir Starmer says he didn’t realise Rachel Reeves was crying in Commons during PMQs

Rachel Reeves makes first public appearance after breaking down in tears in the Commons

Rachel Reeves has appeared in public with Sir Keir Starmer a day after breaking down in tears alongside the prime minister in the Commons.

The public show of unity came as Sir Keir gave her his full backing and said he did not appreciate how upset she was in the Commons because he was focused on answering PMQs.

The pair were both at the launch of the government’s 10-year plan for the NHS in London.

Asked why he did not react to the Chancellor’s tears, Sir Keir told reporters: “I didn’t appreciate what was happening because, as you will probably appreciate, PMQs is pretty wired. It goes from question to question and I am literally up, down, question, looking at who is asking me a question, thinking about my response and getting up and answering it.

“It wasn’t just yesterday. No prime minister ever has had side conversations in PMQs. It does happen in other debates when there is a bit more time, but in PMQs it is bang, bang, bang, bang. That is what it was yesterday and therefore I was probably the last to appreciate anything else going on in the chamber.”