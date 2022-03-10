NHS waiting list hits new record high of 6.10 million

The NHS’ waiting list hit 6.10 million, a new high, in January 2022, as more than 20,000 were left waiting for more than two years for care.

The number of people waiting for care each month continues to grow and is up from 6.07 million in December 2021

The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at 311,528 in January 2022, up from 310,813 in the previous month and 2 per cent higher than the number in January 2021.

The Government and NHS England have set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than a year by March 2025, while all wait of more than two years should be eliminated by July 2022.

New figures on A&E waits for February showed just 60.8 per cent of patients attending major emergency departments were seen within four hours - the lowest performance on record.

Meanwhile 16,400 patients waited for more than 12 hours in A&E in February, which was slightly down compared January 2022, however more than 16 times higher than February 2021.

Demand on emergency services remained extremely high with 1.8 million attendances in February - an increase of more than 43 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

The average response time last month for ambulances in England dealing with the most urgent incidents - defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries - was eight minutes and 51 seconds, NHS England figures show.

This is up from eight minutes and 31 seconds in January but is below the nine minutes and 20 seconds recorded in October 2021, which was the longest average response time since current records began in August 2017.

More to follow...