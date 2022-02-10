NHS care backlog grows to 6.1 million, amid record A&E wait times

A record 6.1 million people are now waiting for NHS care as the number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E hits a new high.

Latest NHS data shows in December the number of people on the NHS’ waiting list hit a new high as those waiting more than a year for surgery increased to 310,813, up from 306, 966 in November.

A record 16,558 people had to wait more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England in January from a decision to admit to actually being admitted. The figure is up from 12,986 in December and is the highest for any calendar month since records began in August 2010.

Some 122,427 people waited at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission in January, another all-time high. Just 74.3 per cent of patients in England were seen within four hours at A&Es in January 2022, NHs England figures show.

The operational standard is at least 95 per cent of patients attending A&E should be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, but this has not been met nationally since 2015.

Performance against key cancer waiting time targets also deteriorated in December 2021, with performance against flagship 62 day waiting time target dropping to a new low. Just 67 per cent of patients in December received cancer treatment within two months.

More to follow...