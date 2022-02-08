NHS waiting lists to rise until 2024, says Sajid Javid

NHS waiting lists are set to continue rising until at least 2024 after hitting a record high of 6 million in November, health secretary Sajid Javid has admitted.

Speaking in the Commons today Mr Javid also said the NHS’ target to eliminate its list of patients waiting more than two years has been pushed back from March 2022 to July this year.

He promised the list of people waiting more than a year for operations would be eliminated by 2025, and confirmed an extension original of the target to reduce backlog in number of patients waiting more than two months for cancer treatment to 2023.

Addressing waits for diagnostic services the Mr Javid said the NHS aims to restore the levels of people receiving a diagnosis within six weeks to pre pandemic levels by 2025.

Current data shows less than 75 per cent of people are receiving a diagnosis within six weeks, compared to 95 per cent prior to the pandemic.

The health secretary set out the key targets featuring in the government’s plan to tackle elective care which was due to be published yesterday.

The government has faced criticism over hints from prime minister Boris Johnson that the NHS would be set new “tough” targets as part of its plan.

However, the targets announced today by the health secretary do not appear to be a toughening of existing targets.

Setting out the government plans the health secretary warned number of people yet to come forward for care is estimated at 10 million but that it was not clear how many people would come forward.

Mr Javid said: “Assuming half of the missing demand from the pandemic returns over the next three years, the NHS expect waiting lists to be reducing by March 2024.

“Addressing long waits is critical to the recovery of elective care and we will be actively offering longer waiting patients greater choice about their care to help bring these numbers down.

“The plan sets the ambition of eliminating waits of longer than a year, waits in elective care, by March 2025.

“With this no one will wait longer than two years by July this year and the NHS aims to eliminate the waits of over 18 months by April 2023 and over 65 weeks by March 2024.”

Mr Javid also said the NHS needed to “come together on a new national mission to fight what the virus has brought with it”.

More to follow...