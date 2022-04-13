Hidden A&E figures revealed as thousands a day forced to wait 12 hours or more

Thousands of patients a day are being forced to wait 12 hours or more in A&E, according to leaked NHS data.

Internal NHS data seen by The Independent shows in a single week last month nearly 25,000 patients waited for longer than 12 hours after arriving at an emergency department, indicating record delays in March.

Pressures on the NHS have been increasing and healthcare leaders have warned of further problems during the Easter, as trusts make plea to the public to use A&E “wisely” this weekend.

Glen Burley, chief executive of South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said while bank holidays are always difficult this one was more worrying.

He said in addition to the usual problems hospitals faced “acute staffing” shortages, made worse due to Covid, while the “staffing crisis” in social care was “more extreme than ever.”

He added: “Staff are weary, not just because of the demands of Covid but because they see little prospect of an end to the pressures. Alongside all of this their pay has stagnated and the cost of living has risen. We will of course cope, but it’s hard to paint a picture of hope of a reprieve in the near future.”

Emergency care leaders have warned the long waits uncovered by The Independent are “crippling” A&Es leading to patient harm, with vulnerable patients particularly at risk.

The leaked data shows the actual number of 12 hour waits in A&E, sometimes called “trolley waits”, is more than six times higher than what is shown in publicly available NHS figures, with waits hitting almost 100,000 in recent months.

The Independent can also reveal A&E waits for mental patients are significantly disproportionate, with nearly double the number waiting more than 12 hours compared to all patients. This is despite mental health patients only accounting for 3 per cent of attendances overall.

Royal College of Emergency Medicine president Dr Katherine Henderson said the 12 hour waiting time figures were “huge” and patients are coming to harm, with mental health patients waiting days.

Doctors across the country have warned they’re now regulary seeing patients waiting more than 24 hours in A&E with some patients being left in chairs as trolleys run out.

Feryal Clark, Labour’s shadow Health Minister, said in response to the figures: “Under the Conservatives, waits in A&E have been unacceptably long and growing longer, well before the pandemic began. Britain deserves better.

“The last Labour Government brought waiting times down, and the next Labour government will provide the NHS with the staff, equipment and modern technology needed to treat patients on time.”

“Trolley waits” may exceed 100,000

The data leak comes ahead of official monthly A&E figures due to be published by the NHS on Thursday. These figures count the number of hours patients wait after a decision to admit them has been made and so mask the true scale of waiting times.

The official data, for February showed 16,404 patients waited more than 12 hours from a decision to admit, which was a record at the time.

However, the NHS has internal data, collected since 2021 which measures waits from when a person arrives at A&E - some figures are available dating back to 2019.

According to the new internal data seen by The Independent for just one week in mid March nearly 25,000 patients were recorded to have waited more than 12 hours. This accounts for 8 per cent of patients waited over 12 hours which the highest recorded to far.

Senior NHS sources have said the waits by the end of March are likely to be 100,000 or more as figures, for November seen by The Independent, shows nearly 98,000 12 hour waits in November.

For 2022-23 the NHS has a new target for less than 2 per cent of patients to wait more than 12 hours after arriving to A&E.

Speaking with The Independent one emergency care consultant in the Midlands said it had become normal to come to work and have 20 people waiting who had already been there for 12 to 24 hours.

They said: “It’s just really frustrating, because you want to see patients, and there’s no way to see them. It’s just depressing, seeing frail, old people stuck on trolleys or sat on chairs for hours and hours and the people we saw yesterday still being in the department today. We’ve had one or two quite distressing clinical incidents arising from these waits where very real harm has happened as a result of not having a trolley for someone.”

Dr Kathering Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine said: “It’s huge numbers. There are far too many patients waiting an incredibly long time. It’s crippling our emergency departments and it’s the most vulnerable patients, for example, the mental health patients who are even more effected than others. We know patients are coming to harm from long waits.”

She said the public should still feel assured coming to emergency departments and not leave it too late but the concern with long waiting times is that patients deteriorate when in A&E.

Talking about mental health patients’ waits Dr Henderson said it was really important this data gets into the public: “Emergency departments are there for acute mental health crisis just as much as they are for physical health crisis. Not only are they waiting more than 12 hours, they’re often waiting days. The reality is that we’re seeing mental health patients who are waiting days in emergency departments for a bed.”

Systemic discrimination

Waiting times for mental health patients within emergency departments are not published by the NHS.

However, the internal data obtained by The Independent reveals almost 14 per cent of mental health patients turning up to A&E are forced to wait more than 12 hours in mid march compared to 8 per cent of all patient.

The data shows waits have significantly worsened compared to January 2020 when just 8 per cent of mental health patients waited this long.

Experts have said waits are driven by a mixture of issues including waits for laison psychiatry, mental health assessments, admissions to beds and general pressure in A&Es.

Responding to the figures Andy Bell, deputy chief for think tan the Centre for Mental Health said: “Unfortunately, many emergency departments aren’t properly equipped to deal with a mental health emergencies. They should have liaison psychiatry services which allows them to respond to that emergency. Obviously, in some cases, people may need to be moved to a specialist mental health unit but in many cases, if there’s liaison services there, they should be able to deal with most things and do that compassionately.”

Mr Bell said there was still a “systemic issue, a bias, against mental health emergencies in the [health] system and physical health emergencies seem to get a more compassionate response.

He added: “I think that’s systemic discrimination.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “NHS staff are working incredibly hard to deal with increasing numbers of covid patients, near record high levels of A&E attendance and tens of thousands of staff absences each day because of the virus.

“During the pandemic the NHS introduced 24/7 crisis lines offering mental health support to hundreds of thousands of people a month, with only a fraction of those needing further support in A&E, as well as rolling out a national 24/7 psychiatric liaison service.”