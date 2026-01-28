UK health chiefs issue new warning about Nipah virus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK health bosses have issued a warning following an outbreak of the Nipah virus in India.

It comes as two cases of the deadly virus have been confirmed in West Bengal, according to Indian authorities.

Several Asian countries have tightened health screenings and airport surveillance for anyone arriving from India. Experts said the virus is “unlikely to pose a significant risk of global spread” though countries should remain vigilant.

open image in gallery Health workers during a Nipah virus outbreak in 2023 ( AFP/Getty )

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), while the risk to most people remains very low, understanding the virus is important for travellers to affected areas. It added no cases have ever been found in the UK.

Nipah can be spread from animals to humans, and it can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person. It is estimated 40 to 75 per cent of those infected will die, according to the UKHSA.

It was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore. Fruit bats tend to help the virus circulate, though the UKHSA said there is evidence it can infect other animals, including pigs, dogs, cats, goats, horses and sheep.

Currently, there is no proven specific treatment for Nipah virus infection.

open image in gallery Nipah has a high fatality rate, according to experts ( AFP/Getty )

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert at the University of East Anglia, said it can be difficult to detect Nipah at borders because of the length of time it takes for people to develop symptoms after catching the virus.

Prof Hunter said: “Although Nipah is a very serious infection, it is unlikely to pose a significant risk of global spread as the risk of person-to-person transmission is low.”

He added the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to is calculated to be fewer than one.

“Nevertheless, we cannot be complacent as we have seen recently, some viruses can mutate to increased infectivity,” he said.

“Also the long incubation period makes detection at borders very difficult.”

What are the symptoms of Nipah virus?

Symptoms can develop between four to 21 days after infection with Nipah virus, and usually begin with the sudden onset of flu-like illness or fever.

Those infected could also present with pneumonia and other respiratory issues. The UKHSA said the most serious complication is encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis, which typically develops three to 21 days after infection.

It described Nipah virus as a “serious infectious disease”, adding it is estimated that between 40 and 75 per cent of people infected with the virus will die. Survivors can be left with complex disabilities such as persistent seizures and personality changes.

Countries with previously reported outbreaks include India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore.

The UKHSA said many infections in people result from eating or drinking fruits or fruit products (such as raw or partially fermented date palm juice).

This can be contaminated with the poo, urine or saliva of infected fruit bats.

Person-to-person spread is also possible through close contact with an infected person or their body fluids. This has been documented in Bangladesh and India.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...