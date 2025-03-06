Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s top doctor has urged the public to isolate for two days if they feel unwell, after a surge in Norovirus cases has gripped the country.

The latest NHS report shows that they lost almost 44,000 bed days to norovirus alone in the last month.

Figures show that there were 1,094 patients a day in hospital with the illness last week, more than double the number of patients compared to the same period last year.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England, warned that while the weather was getting warmer, the latest figures were proof that winter was far from over for NHS staff.

He said staff continued to “work tirelessly to treat thousands of patients with norovirus and other nasty winter viruses each day” and that “we are certainly not out of the woods yet.”

“To help stop the spread of norovirus it is important to remember to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and if you’re unwell to avoid mixing with other people until you have not had symptoms for two days.

open image in gallery Last month the NHS in England lost almost 44,000 bed days to norovirus (Lankowsky/Alamy)

“Hospitals continue to run at near capacity, with added pressure from almost one in seven beds taken up by patients who don’t need to be in hospital.”

He added that it was “vital” the public continue to use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 - and 111 online - for advice and support for other conditions.

Gauri Godbole, Deputy Director for Gastrointestinal Infections at UKHSA, said that the as norovirus levels particularly impacted hospitals and care homes.

She added: “If you have diarrhoea and vomiting, please do not visit hospitals and care homes or return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped and don’t prepare food for others, as you can still pass on the virus during this time.

“Alcohol gels do not kill norovirus. Wash your hands with soapy warm water and clean surfaces with bleach-based products where possible to help stop infections from spreading.”

open image in gallery Sir Stephen is stepping down from his role as NHS national medical director (PA) ( PA Archive )

Sir Stephen’s latest warning comes as he announced he would be stepping down from the role as England’s top doctor this summer after over seven years in the role.

He is set to continue until early July, focusing on the medical training review for postgraduate doctors, ongoing work to improve stroke care as well as ongoing inquiry commitments.

Prior to his role as national medical director, he was medical director at the Royal Free NHS Trust for 12 years.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said it had been an “honour” working alongside Sir Stephen, calling him a “dedicated public servant as well as a brilliant and kind colleague.”

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, praised Sir Stephen’s “outstanding clinical leadership to the NHS over the last eight years.”

He said: “I would like to thank Steve, not only for his pivotal role in the COIVD vaccine roll out, but for all his work as medical director, including overseeing the team’s work in the creation of the national patient safety strategy.

“Between now and July, I look forward to working with Steve and the new leadership of NHS England under Jim Mackey, as we publish the 10 Year Plan for Health and combine investment with reform to build an NHS fit for the future.”