NHS’s top doctor to quit just days after boss’s surprise resignation
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, who was a familiar face of the No 10 pandemic press conferences, to stand down a week after shock resignation of Amanda Pritchard
The NHS’s top doctor has announced he is stepping down from the role, just a week after the surprise resignation of NHS England boss Amanda Pritchard.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, the national medical director of NHS England, has announced that he will step down this summer, after more than seven years in the role.
He said: “It has been an immense privilege to serve as national medical director for the NHS and I am incredibly grateful to have been supported by amazing colleagues working across the NHS to boost the experiences of patients.
“I have always been exceptionally proud to work in the NHS and while stepping down from this role, I remain passionate and committed to improving the health of patients and improving the experience of staff.
“My time in post has been dominated by the pandemic and its ongoing impact - I will forever be humbled by the extraordinary work of staff throughout the NHS to the greatest health emergency in a century and I am very proud of the support and advice I was personally able to give to staff, ministers and the public.”
More follows...
