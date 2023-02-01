Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ambulances turning up to emergencies without life-saving drugs, damning report finds

Some drugs went missing with no trace, CQC inspection of North East Ambulance Service NHS Trust found

Liam James
Wednesday 01 February 2023 09:26
Comments

Ambulance union GMB announces six more strike dates across three months, 18 Jan

Ambulances in the North East frequently turned up to emergencies without life-saving drugs, a damning inspection report found.

Poor management of medicines at North East Ambulance Service NHS Trust (NEAS) potentially put patients at risk as paramedics responded to calls without drugs such as morphine and seizure medication, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found.

Mislabelled bags of medicines were found in ambulances and “numerous incidents” were reported of missing medicines that were unaccounted for.

The inspectorate found services had got worse and downgraded its rating of NEAS’s urgent care to “inadequate”.

In response, NEAS said it had faced a year of “unprecedented pressures”. The trust was handed a warning notice after the unannounced inspection in September.

Recommended

The CQC considered the trust’s leadership, emergency care, emergency operations centre (EOC) and the NHS 111 service.

The report laid bare a decline in standards across the board since the last inspection in 2018:

  • NEAS Trust – down from “good” to “requires improvement”
  • Emergency and urgent care – down from “good” to “inadequate”
  • NHS 111 service – down from “good” to “requires improvement”
  • EOC – down from “good” to “requires improvement”
  • Well-led rating downgraded to “inadequate”

Sarah Dransfield, CQC’s deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected NEAS NHS Foundation Trust we found a deterioration in the services being provided, especially in urgent and emergency care where this had potential for people to be placed at risk of harm.

“It was particularly concerning that staff didn’t always have access to critical medicines needed to treat patients and some crews didn’t have time to complete vehicle medicine checks, resulting in treatment delays.”

Paramedics lacked vital treatments as they responded to emergencies

(PA)

Recommended

In a staff survey for the inspection, workers said they felt under pressure and did not feel supported or valued. Some said they felt uneasy about raising concerns due to fear of blame or reprisal.

The report was also critical of the trust’s leadership, highlighting a lack of effective systems to seek and act on feedback from emergency workers.

“We were concerned the trust was not always thoroughly investigating incidents and may have made decisions based on limited information, reducing the ability to identify learning and prevent reoccurrence,” Ms Dransfield said.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in