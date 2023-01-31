Once we could rely on prompt ambulances, short NHS queues, accessible GPs, nurses and teachers that felt valued for their invaluable work, rivers and beaches that were fit to swim in, a train service that functioned, civil servants that were promoted rather than sacked for exposing corruption, confidence that billions of pounds of public money couldn’t be siphoned off to personal friends and party donors, and a cabinet that didn’t largely consist of charlatans, bullies, and get-rich-quick merchants.

Understandably, the British public feels robbed.

Even our prime minister robs us of the truth by denying the fact that the NHS is in crisis at a time when the Royal College of Emergency Medicine calculates that 500 people are dying each week due to “extreme service delays”.