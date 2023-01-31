Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The British public feels robbed; and understandably so

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 31 January 2023 16:59
Comments
<p>Even our prime minister robs us of the truth by denying the fact that the NHS is currently in crisis</p>

Even our prime minister robs us of the truth by denying the fact that the NHS is currently in crisis

(PA Wire)

Once we could rely on prompt ambulances, short NHS queues, accessible GPs, nurses and teachers that felt valued for their invaluable work, rivers and beaches that were fit to swim in, a train service that functioned, civil servants that were promoted rather than sacked for exposing corruption, confidence that billions of pounds of public money couldn’t be siphoned off to personal friends and party donors, and a cabinet that didn’t largely consist of charlatans, bullies, and get-rich-quick merchants.

Understandably, the British public feels robbed.

Even our prime minister robs us of the truth by denying the fact that the NHS is in crisis at a time when the Royal College of Emergency Medicine calculates that 500 people are dying each week due to “extreme service delays”.  

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in