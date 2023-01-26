Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi has not made an “innocent error” in his tax affairs, the head of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has suggested.

Mr Zahawi faces an ethics probe into whether he broke the ministerial code over his £5m tax settlement, after The Independent first revealed he had been subject to a HMRC investigation.

The Tory chairman is understood to have a £1m penalty to settle the dispute – claiming that HMRC had judged his tax “error” to have been “careless and not deliberate”.

James Harra, the chief executive, told a cross-party group MPs on Thursday that “there are no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs”.

“If you take reasonable care but nevertheless make a mistake, whilst you will be liable for the tax and for interest if paid late, you would not be liable for a penalty,” he told the public accounts select committee.

“But if your error was as a result of carelessness then legislation says a penalty can apply in those circumstances,” the HMRC chief added.

Mr Harra made clear that he was not discussing Mr Zahawi’s case in particular, but was grilled by MPs about the nature of tax disputes and how top politicians are treated by HMRC.

He said HMRC officials would help “in any way” with the ethics inquiry into Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs. “If we are asked by the independent adviser on ministerial interests to help with the inquiry, we will do so in any way we possibly can.”

Mr Harra was asked what his organisation would do if a prominent politician make a claim about their tax affairs that HMRC knows is “categorically false”.

Committee chair Dame Meg Hillier, a Labour MP, asked Mr Harra whether HMRC would ever correct that. He said such a position could be a matter of “frustration”, but that HMRC had a duty of confidentiality.

“As a general rule, our duty of confidentiality would mean that if a taxpayer made a public statement about their affairs which we felt we did not agree with, that would not be a matter that we would correct …But again, we would look at things on a case-by-case basis.”

Rishi Sunak – who has ordered has ethics adviser to investigate Mr Zahawi’s tax settlement – is said to be “livid” with his cabinet minister over the saga.

“Rishi is trying to do the right thing in terms of process but he’s livid,” an ally of Mr Sunak The Times. “He wants to get on with things but this is just a gift to Labour. He [the prime minister] has acted in good faith.

Tory MPs also told The Independent they believe that Mr Sunak was “increasingly irritated” with Mr Zahawi and was preparing to fire him if Sir Laurie Magnus’ probe into the tax saga found any wrongdoing.

Trade minister Andrew Bowie – a close Sunak ally – told BBC Politics Live: “If [Mr Zahawi] is found to have fallen foul in this report, the prime minister will of course sack him.”

One Tory MP said they were “sure” that Mr Sunak would sack Mr Zahawi if he was found to have broken the ministerial code. “He will have to. Otherwise the speech outside No 10 [and vow to bring ‘integrity’] is a busted flush.”

