Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of privately rented homes in England and one in 10 (10 per cent) of those in the social sector are failing to reach basic standards of decency, shock new figures have revealed.

The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab Ishak, who was killed by respiratory problems linked to conditions in his parents’ flat, but across their entire estate.

Housing secretary Michael Gove said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.

Heannounced he was blocking all government funding from Rochdale Boroughwide Housing to build new homes until it proves that all of its current tenants are living in safe and secure conditions.

Despite a decade of government-driven austerity which has eaten away at local authorities’ ability to inspect homes, Mr Gove pointed the finger of blame at landlords, saying that they should “get a grip”.

Today’s English Housing Survey found that14 per cent of homes in England – a total of 3.4 million - failed last year to meet the Decent Homes Standard on grounds of factors such as cold, damp, disrepair, noise or lack of basic amenities.

The private rented sector had the highest proportion of non-decent homes (23 per cent) while the social rented sector had the lowest (10 per cent), while 13 per cent of owner-occupied homes failed to meet the standard.

The report into Rochdale Boroughwide Housing by the Regulator of Social Housing found “significant failings” in the way the social landlord dealt with damp and mould across the organisation, going behind the findings of the coroner who investigated Awaab’s death.

The regulator found that RBH has breached consumer and governance standards by: Waiting almost two years after Awaab’s death to check for damp and mould in other homes on the same estate, hundreds of which were eventually found to be affected.

Providing regulators with inadequate information about damp and mould shortly after Awaab Ishak’s death.

Failing to ensure repairs teams were made aware of vital information about concerns over Awaab’s health.

Making incorrect assumptions about the cause of damp and mould in Awaab’s home and failing to treat his family with fairness and respect

RSH chief executive Fiona MacGregor said: “The tragic death of Awaab Ishak should have led to action to establish wider risks, but RBH failed to respond quickly or effectively. This is unacceptable.

“RBH needs to address the issues we have found and we will take further action if it fails to do so.

“Our judgement sends a clear message to social landlords that they must deal with damp and mould as the serious hazards that they are, treat tenants with respect, and take their concerns seriously.

Mr Gove said: “RBH failed - and it meant that Awaab Ishak needlessly and tragically lost his life. The Regulator’s judgment today reflects that.

“I will continue to block government funding from RBH to build new homes until it can prove each of its residents has a safe and secure home.

“I’ve seen and heard first-hand the issues tenants continue to face in Rochdale. But this isn’t just an issue in Rochdale - it is clear from today’s English Housing Survey there are very serious issues with the quality of homes in this country.

“The fact that 10 per cent of social homes and 23 per cent of private rented homes failed to meet the Decent Homes Standard last year must be a wakeup call for landlords. Get a grip of your homes and make improvements now.

“Our Social Housing Bill will strengthen the powers of the regulator so they can issue unlimited fines to rogue landlords, enter properties with only 48 hours’ notice and make emergency repairs where there is a serious risk to tenants - with landlords footing the bill. And next year we will deliver a fairer deal for tenants in the private rented sector too.

“We must honour Awaab’s memory, so I am looking at new measures – including legislation – that will go further to deliver urgent action when people complain about damp and mould and make sure the rights of tenants are respected.

“There is consensus across the country that landlords must do better. Let RBH be a warning, I will use every power at my disposal to make sure people have good quality homes and are treated with dignity and respect.”