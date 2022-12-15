Strikes – live: NHS workers walk out over pay dispute as surgeries delayed for six weeks
Senior Tory MP urges government to improve pay offer for nurses
Tens of thousands of appointments have been lost and surgeries have been postponed for up to six weeks as NHS workers walked out today.
Health minister Maria Caulfield said around 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries will be lost in England due to the strike and thousands more will be affected in Northern Ireland and Wales.
She told Sky News: “Cancer surgeries are going to be closed in those 44 trusts in England. We reckon it’s about 70,000 appointments, procedures, surgeries that will be lost.”
Professor Tim Orchard, chief executive of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, added that some surgery would have to be postponed for as long as six weeks.
Meanwhile, senior Tory MP Jake Berry said that the government “is going to have to improve its offer” to nurses to end strikes hitting the NHS.
“We need to find a way as a government, and the union does too, to get to that centre point, that point of agreement straight away,” he told Talk TV.
In pictures: Nurses strike outside of hospitals in England
Nurses were joined by members of unions including Unite, Unison and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) outside Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and outside Leeds General Infirmary.
Cars passing on East Prescot Road in Liverpool beeped their horns at the picket line, where people waved flags and held placards.
One woman held a sign which said: “Safe staffing saves lives.”
Heathrow workers to strike as passengers warned flights could be delayed
Hundreds of workers at Heathrow Airport will go on strike for 72 hours after talks over pay failed, a union has said.
The walkout of ground handlers at the UK’s busiest airport will begin in the early hours of Friday.
A further 72-hour strike will take place over the New Year period. This will start on 29 December and end in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
“This is a classic case of an employer that can fully afford to pay workers a fair pay increase but has chosen not to,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.
Zoe Tidman reports:
Heathrow workers to strike as passengers warned flights could be delayed
‘This is a classic case of an employer that can fully afford to pay workers a fair pay increase but has chosen not to,’ union says
Surgeries postponed up to six weeks, NHS trust chief says
The head of an NHS trust has said a significant amount of planned appointments have either been delayed or will no longer take place face-to-face during the strike by nurses.
Professor Tim Orchard, chief executive of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, warned some surgery would have to be postponed for as long as six weeks. He said: “Our focus has been making sure we continue to provide safe and high-quality care, while also ensuring our nurses and healthcare assistants are able to exercise their right to take industrial action if they wish to do so.
“Working closely with the RCN local strike committee, our teams have developed detailed contingency plans. Our A&E and inpatient services will be fully operational and we expect to be able to continue with our time-critical cancer care.
“But we have had to postpone much of our other planned care or, where possible, move to virtual appointments. We expect that patients who have had their appointment or surgery postponed will be able to be rescheduled for the end of January.
“Patients with planned appointments should attend as normal unless they’ve been contacted by us to reschedule or move to a virtual appointment.”
70,000 appointments and procedures lost due to strikes, health minister says
Health minister Maria Caulfield said around 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries will be lost in England due to the strike. Thousands more will be affected in Northern Ireland and Wales.
She told Sky News: “Cancer surgeries are going to be closed in those 44 trusts in England. We reckon it’s about 70,000 appointments, procedures, surgeries that will be lost.”
The health service will be running a bank holiday-style service in many areas, though the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said it will still staff chemotherapy, emergency cancer services, dialysis, critical care units, neonatal and paediatric intensive care.
Government offer to nurses ‘too low’, says senior Tory
Former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry has said the government “is going to have to improve its offer” to nurses to end strikes hitting the NHS.
“I can tell you that the government offer is too low, the senior Tory MP told Talk TV.
Berry added: “We need to find a way as a government, and the union does too, to get to that centre point, that point of agreement straight away.”
Is there a strike today?
Although many commuters awoke to find rail disruption first thing, Thursday is not an official strike day.
The RMT Union’s strike dates for December are: 13, 14, 16 and 17 December; and from 6pm on 24 December to 7am on 27 December.
“In between” days and days after strikes will be characterised by slow-to-start rail services, delays and disruptions which Network Rail says will last until mid-morning.
More strikes will take place on 3 and 4 January and 6 and 7 January 2023.
Here’s everything you need to know about the strikes around Christmas and New Year.
Train strike dates: Every day in December 2022 and January 2023
Widescale walkouts planned for eight dates
Striking images
Rail chaos could run into Sunday
Some passengers fear the disruption following the 48-hour rail strike could last until at least Sunday, because of trains and drivers being in the wrong places.
Transport secretary ‘gave northern rail firms scope for deal
It is “up to the unions to decide” if they want train services in northern England to improve, according to Transport Secretary Mark Harper.
The Cabinet minister claimed he gave TransPennine Express and Northern “the scope they need to put a meaningful and generous” offer on rest-day working to drivers’ union Aslef.
Thousands of services have been cancelled across the region at short notice in recent months.
Much of the disruption has been caused by workers no longer volunteering to do paid shifts on their rest days, amid an industrial relations crisis across the sector.
In a statement to Parliament, Mr Harper wrote: “Aslef need to enter negotiations and put any new deal to its members and, if accepted, do all it can to make that deal work.
“TransPennine has made a generous revised offer to Aslef and it was almost immediately rejected without being put to members.
“It is up to the unions to decide if they want to improve services, for the good of passengers and the wider economy in the North.”
Little hope of breakthrough
More railway union strikes are planned in the coming weeks, threatening huge disruption to trains in the busy run up to Christmas.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch is due to hold another meeting on Thursday with employers and the Government, but there is little sign of a breakthrough in the bitter row.
He said: “If all 16 days of action go ahead, over £300 million will have been spent by the taxpayer to ensure they [train companies] suffer no financial detriment.
“The cost-of-living crisis is accelerating out of control and the trade union movement is stepping up to the plate across multiple industries to protect workers.
“We send our heartfelt solidarity to the nurses and their union the RCN on their historic strike tomorrow, along with our heroic postal workers who are striking on issues very similar to our own.”
