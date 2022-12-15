Jump to content

Heathrow workers to strike as passengers warned flights could be delayed

‘This is a classic case of an employer that can fully afford to pay workers a fair pay increase but has chosen not to,’ union says

Zoe Tidman
Thursday 15 December 2022 10:32
Comments
<p>Hundreds are set to strike at Heathrow starting on Friday</p>

(Getty Images)

Hundreds of workers at Heathrow Airport will go on strike for 72 hours after talks over pay failed, a union has said.

The walkout of ground handlers at the UK’s busiest airport will begin in the early hours of Friday.

A further 72-hour strike will take place over the New Year period. This will start on 29 December and end in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

“This is a classic case of an employer that can fully afford to pay workers a fair pay increase but has chosen not to,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

It comes amid a wave of strikes from other workers - including nurses and on the railways.

On Thursday, Unite said it had rejected a pay offer for ground handlers at Heathrow, saying what was put on the table was “miserable”.

As a result, it said a first 72-hour strike will go ahead starting at 4am on Friday, as well as the other later in the month.

The dispute involves more than 400 workers employed by Menzies who operate from Terminals 2, 3 and 4.

Similar strike action took place at the London airport last month. Unite said this caused “considerable disruption and delays to flights” .

However, airport insiders told The Independent there was no great impact during the November walkout apart from a few delayed departures.

More follows...

