Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland have begun a 12-hour strike in a bitter dispute over pay.

The strike is the biggest by nurses in the history of the NHS.

Operations have been postponed and the health service will be running on a bank holiday service in many areas - including A&Es running on Christmas day staffing levels.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said around 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries will be lost in England due to the strike. Thousands more will be affected in Northern Ireland and Wales.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact rebecca.thomas@independent.co.uk

Picket lines have been set up at dozens of hospitals on Thursday. Major trusts taking part include Guy’s and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust in London, Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

What exactly is the strike about? Let’s break it down:

What have nurses been offered?

Earlier this year, nurses were offered a pay rise working out at around 4 to 5 per cent along with other public sector workers.

Most full-time nurses in the NHS would get a salary increase of around £1,400. New nursing staff, however, would see starting pay rise by 5.5 per cent to £27,055.

The health secretary, Steve Barclay, said the government was sticking to the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body.

Thousands of nurses are striking (PA)

What do nurses want?

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) described the 4 per cent basic pay increase for most nurses a “grave misstep by ministers” when it was announced in summer.

Its general secretary, Pat Cullen, said at the time: “Living costs are rising and yet they have enforced another real-terms pay cut on nursing staff,” she said. “It will push more nurses and nursing support workers out of the profession.”

Inflation has been soaring over the past year, with the latest figures putting it at 10.7 per cent.

The RCN has been calling for a pay rise at 5 per cent above inflation. However, the union has indicated it would accept a lower offer.

The union has argued that low pay is driving “chronic understaffing” which puts patients at risk and leaves nursing staff overworked, underpaid and undervalued.

In Scotland, RCN members are being consulted on a revised pay offer from the Scottish government.

What about talks?

Last-ditch talks to avoid strikes broke down this week.

Ms Cullen said strikes would go ahead after the health secretary refused to discuss pay. The government said it would continue to engage on non-pay related issues and has said the pay rise demanded by the RCN was unaffordable.

What else are nurses saying?

As well as pay, nurses have told The Independent they are striking over working conditions and understaffing. Some said safety has been compromised by shortages.

“The main reason we’re doing this is that we go into our job to look after other people and we’re not doing that very well at the moment because of the lack of staffing, the lack of investment into nursing,” one London nurse said.

Others have told The Independent nurses were struggling to afford essentials and were being forced to leave the profession or work through annual leave.

Additional reporting by Press Association