‘Claps don’t pay the rent’: NHS nurses strike outside St Thomas’ hospital

NHS nurses staged a strike on Thursday, their first-ever national walkout, as a bitter dispute with the government over pay continues.

Many gathered outside St Thomas’ hospital in London to protest current job conditions.

“Our members have been saying, for a very, very long time, that claps don’t pay the rent,” Onay Kasab, of Unite the Union, said.

“The harsh reality is that the government is putting people’s lives at risk every single day, by refusing to address the crisis in the NHS.”

