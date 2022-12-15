Nurses in Wales go on strike with ‘significant impact’ on services expected

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nurses in Wales will join those around the UK by going on strike for the first time, with the move expected to have a “significant impact” on services.

Staff in all but one of the country’s health boards will take part in the walk-out on Thursday.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has never before in its 106-year history called a national strike.

Members of the union have voted in their thousands to take industrial action over low pay, understaffing and patient safety concerns.

The strikes which begin today will inevitably have a significant impact on NHS services. But we recognise the strength of feeling among staff Health minister Eluned Morgan

Last-minute talks between the unions and Welsh Government to resolve the pay dispute collapsed on Monday.

The RCN maintains the offer of a flat pay increase of £1,400 for most on Agenda for Change pay bands, which was recommended by NHS pay review body, is not enough.

The Welsh Government has said without extra money from the UK Government it is unable to offer more.

In North and mid-Wales picket lines are expected at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, Glan Clwyd Hospital, Ysbyty Gwynedd, Llandrindod Wells Memorial Community Hospital and St Davids House in Newtown.

Picket lines in South Wales will be in force in Glangwili General Hospital, Prince Philip Hospital, Withybush General Hospital, Bronglais General Hospital, Morriston Hospital, Singleton Hospital, Neath Port Talbot Hospital, Royal Glamorgan Hospital, Princess of Wales Hospital, Prince Charles Hospital, Velindre Cancer Centre, Welsh Blood Services in Pontyclun and Wrexham, University Hospital of Wales and University Hospital Llandough.

They will be taking place from 7am until 7pm.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said: “The strikes which begin today will inevitably have a significant impact on NHS services. But we recognise the strength of feeling among staff, which the difficult decision to vote for industrial action reflects.

“While we were unable to avert this week’s industrial action, all partners have agreed to keep talking and continue to work together.”

The strikes are expected to cause mass disruption, with thousands of routine operations and non-emergency appointments cancelled.

Patients affected should be contacted by their health boards with the aim of rescheduling new appointments as soon as possible.

Some services are exempt from strike action and will be staffed as normal including chemotherapy, dialysis, intensive care and high dependency units, neonatal intensive care, paediatric intensive care, and accident and emergency departments.

It has also been agreed that mental health services that deal with high risk patients will be exempt from the action.

Other NHS services are likely to resemble staffing levels observed on public holidays including Christmas Day. The number of staff working will be the minimum required for safety. Some ward areas will operate a night shift pattern.

In the event of a major incident, health boards can raise it with the committees set up with the RCN to have staff returned to work.

Anyone needing urgent care are being told to access the emergency services, while people with non-life-threatening conditions are advised to use the NHS Wales 111 digital service in the first instance.

Welsh health boards are not allowed to use agency workers to cover striking staff, unless those agency staff were already due to work prior to industrial action being announced.

Throughout the 12 hours the strike committees, made up of NHS trust and RCN members, will continue to meet, talk and monitor the situation NHS Wales chief executive Judith Paget

It is expected, however, that health boards will attempt to put on extra capacity over the next few weeks in between strike days to see those patients whose appointments or surgeries were cancelled.

NHS Wales chief executive Judith Paget told the PA news agency: “This is an unprecedented event and the NHS in Wales has been working incredibly hard, in collaboration with the RCN, to be as prepared as we possibly can be for today.

“And throughout the 12 hours the strike committees, made up of NHS trust and RCN members, will continue to meet, talk and monitor the situation and make slight tweaks and changes as they need to.

“Without exception NHS organisations have said that the discussions with the RCN members have been cooperative and professional and that everyone is trying to work in the best interest of patients.

“I do understand the concerns that members of the public have but for those who need emergency care or advice the services they would seek normally will still be available today, and the pharmacies will be open, their GP surgeries will be open, the 111 helpline will be there, but also our emergency departments will be open and staffed and we will do our absolute best to make sure we support them.”

Ms Paget added: “But clearly I would be concerned about the ongoing impact of industrial action on our NHS, NHS staff and on our patients but it’s my role to ensure we respond accordingly to the action any union determines to take.”

A second strike day is scheduled for Tuesday December 20, and further action has been confirmed by the GMB union.