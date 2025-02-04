Families urge NHS to publish full report into Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Families of the victims of Nottingham knife killer Valdo Calocane have urged NHS England to rethink a decision not to publish a report into the care he received in full.

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after killing 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates, before attempting to kill three others, in a spate of attacks in Nottingham in June 2023.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty pleas to murder after medical evidence showed he had paranoid schizophrenia. He was later sentenced for manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and attempted murder.

open image in gallery Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were killed by Calocane in June 2023 ( Nottinghamshire Police/PA )

A summary of the independent mental health homicide report is due to be made publicly available later this week, but the full version will be kept confidential due to “data protection legislation relating to patient information”.

The PA news agency reported on Monday that only Nottinghamshire Healthcare Foundation Trust will have access to the full report, with all other mental health trusts also receiving just a summary.

Speaking on behalf of the families ahead of the NHS England (NHSE) report's publication, adviser Radd Seiger said: “The families have already reached out to NHSE to strongly urge them to publish the findings in full.

“They believe it is very much in the public interest and in the interests of safety to do so. NHSE have thus far refused.”

An NHS England spokesperson said: “Independent mental health homicide reports are commissioned by NHS England and published in line with the requirements of confidentiality and data protection legislation relating to patient information.”

open image in gallery Relatives of Valdo Calocane’s victims said they had been ‘let down’ after the Nottingham killer was sentenced to a hospital order for manslaughter ( PA )

In August, a damning report by the Care Quality Commission into the care previously received by Calocane found the trust’s mental health unit “minimised or omitted” key details of the serious risk he posed to others.

The watchdog laid out “gross, systematic failures”. It found that risk assessments had played down Calocane’s refusal to take his medication and his persistent symptoms of psychosis, and that he was released after undergoing eight separate risk assessments.

That report prompted the families of his victims to allege that services caring for him in the lead-up to the attacks “have blood on their hands”.

In response, the Department of Health confirmed there would be a public inquiry into the failings in Calocane’s care.

Writing in The Sun last August, health secretary Wes Streeting warned that Calocane’s crimes had “exposed holes in a broken system”.

“More must be done,” the health secretary wrote. “This government wants to assure itself that no families must go through the unspeakable horror of that day because of systemic failings.”

Additional reporting by PA