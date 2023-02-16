Nurses announce new strike action - is your area affected?

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nurses are to significantly escalate their strikes in March, as the increasingly bitter dispute over pay and staffing deepens.

For the first time, staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services which were previously exempted will join their colleagues on the picket lines on 1 March.

While Pat Cullen of the Royal College of Nurses (RCN) previously told The Independent that its recent strikes were likely the largest of their kind in the world, the fresh wave of industrial action will see staff walk out at more than 120 NHS trusts in England.

A strike last week saw the union agree 5,000 exemptions at local level, but this process will be stopped on 1 March. While previous action took place only during the day shift, for 12 hours each time, the next strike will run continuously for 48 hours from 6am.

The RCN said it was continuing discussions with the NHS at national level as part of its commitment to “life and limb” care, but plans to reduce services to an “absolute minimum” and ask hospitals to rely on members of other unions and other clinical professions instead.

Here is the list of employers where strike action will be taking place in March:

– East Midlands Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust

– Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

– East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust

– Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

– NHS Derby and Derbyshire ICB

– NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB

– Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

– Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

– Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

– Eastern Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

– Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust

– Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

– East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

– Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

– NHS Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB

– NHS Mid and South Essex ICB

– NHS Norfolk and Waveney ICB

– NHS Suffolk and North East Essex ICB

– Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

– Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

– Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust

– Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

– West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

– London Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children

– NHS Foundation Trust Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust

– Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust

– Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

– King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

– NHS North Central London ICB

– NHS South West London ICB

– Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

– St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

– Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust

– University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

– North West Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

– Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

– Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

– Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

– Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

– Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

– Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust

– Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

– Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

– Midlands and Lancashire CSU

– NHS Cheshire and Merseyside ICB

– NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB

– North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust

– St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

– Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

– The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

– The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust

– The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust

– Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

– Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

– Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust

– Northern Country Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

– Gateshead NHS Foundation Trust

– North of England Commissioning Support (NECS)

– North East Ambulance Service NHS Trust

– Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

– South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

– The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

– University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

– South East East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

– Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust

– NHS Kent and Medway ICB

– NHS Surrey Heartlands ICB

– Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

– South East Coast Ambulance Service Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust

– Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

– University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

– Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

– Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

– Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust

– Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

– Solent NHS Trust

– South Central Ambulance Services NHS Foundation Trust

– Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust

– University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

– South West Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust

– Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

– Devon Partnership NHS Trust

– Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

– Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust

– Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

– Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

– Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

– NHS Bath, North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire ICB

– NHS Devon ICB (One Devon)

– NHS Dorset ICB (One Dorset)

– NHS Gloucestershire ICB (One Gloucestershire)

– North Bristol NHS Trust

– Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

– Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

– Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

– Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust

– Somerset NHS Foundation Trust

– South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

– Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

– University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust

– University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust

– University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

– West Midlands Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

– Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust

– Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust

– Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

– NHS Birmingham and Solihull ICB (BSol ICB)

– NHS Black Country ICB

– Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

– Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust

– The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust University Hospitals

– Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

– Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

– Yorkshire and the Humber Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

– Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

– Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

– Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust

– NHS North West Yorkshire ICB

– Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

– Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust

– Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

– The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

– York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

National employers

– Health Education England

– NHS Blood and Transplant

– NHS England NHS Resolution