The ingredient used in common household decongestants like Sudafed, Allegra, Dayquil, and Nyquil doesn’t provide relief, advisors to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday.

The Nonprescription Drug Advisory Committee (NDAC) met to discuss the efficacy of phenylephrine as a nasal decongestant. They reviewed the available data on the subject and, in a unanimous vote, signalled that it does not work any more than a placebo might, according to reporting from the Associated Press .

The FDA has been looking into the topic since December 2007, according to a briefing released ahead of the 12 September meeting.

Experts say there isn’t sufficient evidence to recommend phenylephrine. “Modern studies, when well conducted, are not showing any improvement in congestion with phenylephrine,” Mark Dykewicz, MD, an allergy and immunology specialist at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, told the Associated Press.

If the FDA ultimately sides with the NDAC’s vote, large pharmaceutical companies including Johnson & Johnson and Bayer will be required to pull oral medications that contain phenylephrine from pharmacy shelves.