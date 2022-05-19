Obese adults in Britain are on course to outnumber those who are a healthy weight within five years, a stark report has revealed.

Experts have warned there will be a “tipping point” in 2027 when one third of adults will be obese if current trends continue.

By 2040, they predict there will 21 million people classed as obese in the UK, and 19 million deemed to be overweight.

The analysis by Cancer Research UK shows seven in 10 (71 per cent) people will be overweight or obese by 2040. Of this, almost four in 10 (36 per cent) adults will be obese.

At present, 64 per cent of adults are overweight or obese, with figures rising every year.

The report suggests the number of people who are obese could overtake the number who are a healthy weight by as early as the late 2020s in England and late 2030s in Northern Ireland.

For Scotland and Wales, the crossover is not expected to happen before 2040.

The new data comes after former Conservative leader William Hague attacked the government for postponing a ban on “buy one get one free” deals for foods high in fat, salt and sugar for a year because of the cost-of-living crisis.

(Cancer Research UK)

A ban on TV junk food adverts before a 9pm watershed has also been put on hold for a year.

Writing in The Times, Lord Hague branded the weakening of the anti-obesity strategy under pressure from MPs “morally reprehensible”.

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of at least 13 different types of cancer and also causes other conditions such as high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes.

An estimated 22,800 cases of cancer in the UK each year are due to people being overweight and obese.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “These projections should serve as a wake-up call to the government about the state of our nation’s health.

“Ministers mustn’t keep kicking the can down the road when it comes to tackling the obesity crisis – delaying measures that will lead to healthier food options.

(Cancer Research UK)

“I urge them to revisit this decision and take bold action on obesity, the second biggest preventable risk factor for cancer in the UK.”

Prevalence of severe obesity (a body mass index above 40) is expected to almost double across the UK from 3 per cent to 6 per cent.

According to the report, overweight rates appear to have plateaued for now but obesity is still climbing.

Among women, around 60 per cent are currently overweight or obese but this is projected to rise to 67 per cent by 2040.

Among men, 74 per cent will be overweight or obese by 2040, up from 68 per cent now.

The report also suggests those experiencing higher levels of deprivation could suffer the most.

(Cancer Research UK)

In England in 2019, 35 per cent of people living in the most deprived areas were obese and this is estimated to increase to almost half (46 per cent) by 2040.

In comparison, 22 per cent of people living in the least deprived areas were obese in 2019 and this is estimated to increase to 25 per cent.

Dr Julie Sharp, head of health and patient information at Cancer Research UK, said: “Obesity is a complex issue and the world around us can make it very difficult to keep a healthy weight.

“Government action is key in making sure that the healthy option is readily available and affordable for people and addressing the wider barriers that prevent people from living healthy lives.

“If these staggering trends continue, obesity will eclipse smoking as the biggest cause of cancer.”

(Cancer Research UK)

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We recognise the pressing need to tackle obesity, given it costs the NHS an estimated £6.5 billion per year and is the second biggest cause of cancer.

“We’re taking urgent action to encourage people to choose healthier food options through introducing calorie labelling on menus, supporting families through schemes such as healthy start and bringing into force rules on the placement of less healthy products in stores.

“We will set out further action on levelling up the nation’s health through a white paper later this year.”

Additional reporting by Press Association