Air passengers from South Africa were not tested on arrival on Friday, despite fears they could be carrying the Omicron variant, Sajid Javid has conceded.

They travelled on from airports in normal ways – including on public transport – and were only then asked to take Covid tests and to go into isolation if they tested positive, the health secretary said.

It means the UK does not know how many arrivals from South Africa were infected – after a staggering 10 per cent of people on one flight into the Netherlands did test positive.

Quizzed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Programme, Mr Javid admitted there was no testing but insisted: “It’s fair to say that, as the UK, we could not have acted more swiftly.”

But, asked how the passengers “got home from the airport”, he acknowledged: “They would have they would have got home in the normal way.”

Mr Javid also revealed that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will advise within a few days on expanding booster jabs to under-40s and cutting the six-month gap after a second jab.

And he defended not adopting a work from home rule – despite the Sage advisory group concluding it was the most effective Covid-curbing measure – saying: “They give advice and ministers need to decide.”

