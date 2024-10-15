Weight-loss jabs could ‘overwhelm already stretched’ services, NHS chief warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

New weight-loss jabs for unemployed people to help them return to work could overwhelm “already stretched” NHS services, its chief executive has warned.

Under the plan revealed by health secretary Wes Streeting, jabs such as Ozempic or Zepbound could be prescribed to people in a bid to ease pressure on the health service.

It comes as the government announced a £279m private investment into the UK’s life sciences sector to trial weight-loss jabs, and assess the impact on worklessness.

On Tuesday, writing in a newsletter, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard hailed the jabs as “game changers” for public health but warned of a potential strain on the NHS.

She said: “Obesity, as we all know, is one of the biggest public health issues we face.

“Cost-effective weight loss drugs will be a game-changer, alongside earlier prevention strategies – but without transforming pathways they could overwhelm already-stretched services.

“Thanks to this partnership, we now have an important chance to gain a better understanding of the benefits of weight management interventions for patients, and how best to deliver them over the next few years.”

NHS boss Amanda Pritchard said that the riots have left many NHS staff feeling ‘afraid and unwelcome’ (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Archive )

The new partnership includes funding for a study by Health Innovation Manchester and pharmaceutical firm Lilly, to examine whether being put on the drugs will reduce worklessness and the impact on NHS service use, and will take place in Greater Manchester.

Weight-loss jab Semaglutide, called Wegovy, was approved for use on the NHS in 2023.

Under guidance by the National Institute of Clinical Excellence patients should only be prescribed the drugs alongside an NHS weight-loss management programme.

Writing in The Telegraph newspaper on Monday, Mr Streeting said: “Our widening waistbands are also placing significant burden on our health service, costing the NHS £11 billion a year – even more than smoking. And it’s holding back our economy.

“Illness caused by obesity causes people to take an extra four sick days a year on average, while many others are forced out of work altogether.”

Wes Streeting welcomed a new study which will examine whether anti-obesity drugs could bring more people back to the workplace (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, when questioned on Sky News on Tuesday: “Mr Streeting said: "My view on this is pretty nuanced, actually. I think that some of these drugs can be game changing in terms of tackling obesity.

"For those people that are so obese, that diet, exercise doesn’t feel like it’s having much of an impact, It feels like you’re on a losing battle. I think the drugs can make a really big impact in terms of getting weight under control.

"Where I think we’ve just got to be careful, though, is that we don’t see these drugs as an excuse not to do the right thing in terms of our diet, nutrition, exercise or to use them as cosmetic drugs for the Instagram perfect body."

He went on to say the drugs could fuel the eating disorder crisis facing the UK.