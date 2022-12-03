Parents urged to vaccinate young children against flu after spike in cases

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parents are being urged to get their young children vaccinated against flu following a sharp rise in hospitalisations.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), vaccine uptake among two and three-year-olds fell by 11 per cent, while hospitalisations of patients under five soared by 70 per cent.

It comes after a sixth child died on Friday after contracting Strep A infection. Health officials have seen a rise in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, though deaths and serious complications from the infection are rare.

The latest figures also suggest outbreaks of the respiratory infection RSV are far worse this year compared to last. In older children and adults, RSV can cause a cough or cold, but in young children, it can cause bronchiolitis and is the main reason why children under five attend hospital.

Pandemic restrictions have meant most young children have never been exposed to the flu and have built up no natural immunity to the virus.

The UKHSA said flu was now circulating at higher levels than in the past few years and warned that young children are particularly vulnerable and can become seriously unwell.

The increase in risk has collided with a sluggish vaccine uptake – standing at just 31 per cent among two-year-olds and 33 per cent among three-year-olds. The health agency said these figures were down by around 11 per cent compared to the past two years.

Two doctors from Bristol described their son falling ill with flu as “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

Anjali and Ben Wildblood said their son Rafa, two, become “very sick” with flu just days before he was due to have the vaccine.

The NHS consultants said their concerns prompted them to take him to A&E where he was treated and sent home.

“But his condition got worse again, with a soaring temperature and exhaustion - he had no strength whatsoever and what was so extremely worrying was that he barely had the strength to breathe - every parent’s worst nightmare,” they said.

Anjali and Ben Wildblood with their son two-year-old son Rafa (PA)

Upon his return to hospital, Rafa was admitted to a paediatric intensive care unit where he was put under general anaesthetic and intubated.

Tests revealed he had influenza type A. After two days in the unit, his condition showed gradual improvement and he is now recovering at home.

“No parent wants this for their child or to go through a similar terrible experience.

“We urge other parents of two to three-year-olds to ensure your child gets their flu vaccine as soon as possible,” his parents said.

Rafa Wildblood, two, was admitted to hospital with flu (PA)

Dr Conall Watson, a consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: “Young children are particularly vulnerable to becoming very poorly from flu.

“For the third week running we have seen hospitalisation rates among children under five jump up, with a 70 per cent increase in just the last week.”

Parents are encouraged to contact their GP if they have not received an invite for a nasal spray vaccination for a child aged two or three as of 31 August.

All primary school children and some secondary school children are eligible for the flu nasal spray this year, which is usually given in school.