Parents urged to vaccinate young children against flu after spike in cases

Parents are being urged to get their young children vaccinated against flu following a sharp rise in hospitalisations.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), vaccine uptake among two- and three-year-olds has fallen by 11 per cent this year, while hospitalisations of patients under five had soared by 70 per cent in the week ending 30 November.

It comes after a sixth child died on Friday after developing a Strep A infection. Health officials have seen a rise in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, though deaths and serious complications from the infection are rare.