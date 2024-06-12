Your smart watch could help track Parkinson’s disease

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Wearable devices, like smartwatches, could help scientists to better understand Parkinson’s disease and speed up the approval of new treatments, research suggests.

In the new study, an Apple Watch paired with an iPhone was able to detect changes in Parkinson’s symptoms over time in people in the early stages of the disease.

Researchers suggest smart watches and smart phones can passively monitor many of the symptoms of the disease, such as gait and tremor.

Additional information can be collected through tasks such as finger tapping and voice recording to measure speech-related symptoms.

Lead author of the study Jamie Adams, an associate professor of Neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Centre, USA, said: “Digital measures hold the promise to provide objective, sensitive, real-world measures of disease progression in Parkinson’s disease.

“This study shows that data generated by smart watches and smart phones can remotely monitor and detect changes in multiple domains of the disease. These digital assessments could help evaluate the efficacy of future therapies.”

She added: “This study brings us closer to having meaningful digital measures for future use in Parkinson’s clinical trials, which may speed up therapeutic development and get treatments to our patients faster.”

In the new study, called WATCH-PD, the researchers followed people with early-stage Parkinson’s for 12 months.

Patients with early Parkinson’s experienced significant declines in measures of gait, an increase in tremor, and modest changes in speech, data collected by the devices showed.

The smart watch was able to pick up on decreases in arm swing, a common feature of the disease, and activity in the form of the number of daily steps.

The main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, according to The NHS:

Tremor – shaking, which usually begins in the hand or arm and is more likely to occur when the limb is relaxed and resting

Slowness of movement (bradykinesia) – physical movements are much slower than normal, which can make everyday tasks difficult and result in a distinctive slow, shuffling walk with very small steps

Muscle stiffness (rigidity) – stiffness and tension in the muscles, which can make it difficult to move around and make facial expressions, and can result in painful muscle cramps (dystonia)

The findings are published in the npj Parkinson’s Disease journal.