The chief executive of Tobacco firm Philip Morris International (PMI) has called for the government in the UK to ban cigarettes within the next ten years.

Jacek Olczak said the company, which produces the Marlboro brand of cigarettes could “see the world without cigarettes … and actually, the sooner it happens, the better it is for everyone.”

Mr Olczak explained how he feels that cigarettes should be treated like petrol cars, the sale of which is to be banned from 2030.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph Mr Olczak said that government action would help to end the confusion currently felt by smokers, some of whom still think that the “alternatives are worse than cigarettes.”

He said: “Give them a choice of smoke-free alternatives … with the right regulation and information it can happen 10 years from now in some countries. You can solve the problem once and forever.”

When asked if Philip Morris would stop selling traditional cigarettes in the UK, Mr Olczak replied: “Absolutely.”

He added: “The first choice for consumers is they should quit smoking.”

“But if they don’t, the second best choice is to let them switch to the better alternatives.”

PMI said that it wants half of its turnover to come from products which are not related to smoking as it becomes a “healthcare and wellness company,” with intentions to “unsmoke the world” and phase out cigarettes.

In spite of this, the company has come under fire from anti-smoking campaigners who have accused it of hypocrisy following its launch of a £1bn takeover bid for Vectura, a British pharmacy company that makes inhalers for asthma.

According to the World Health Organisation, smoking, including secondhand, kills around eight million people every year.

Campaigners have also claimed tobacco companies are trying to position themselves as part of the solution to a smoke-free world, whilst trying to simultaneously sell and promote cigarettes.

Tobacco companies have begun to look into alternatives to cigarettes such as vapes and e-cigarettes. Currently, PMI is pushing the iQOS, which stands for “I quit original smoking,” which is a device that heats tobacco to give the user nicotine without smoke and tar.