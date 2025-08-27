Plague infects New Mexico man after run of cases in western states

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Mexico health officials reported the state’s first case of plague this year, the latest in a string of cases across the western U.S.

The unidentified 43-year-old man from Valencia County was hospitalized for the disease and has since been discharged.

He may have been exposed while camping in Rio Arriba County, according to the state’s health department. Plague is known to circulate among wildlife throughout the West.

The last human plague case in New Mexico was in a Lincoln County resident last year.

“This case reminds us of the severe threat that can be posed by this ancient disease,” Erin Phipps, the state public health veterinarian for the department, said in a statement. “It also emphasizes the need for heightened community awareness and for taking measures to prevent further spread.”

open image in gallery New Mexico reported its first case of plague this year. The unidentified man may have been exposed while camping in Rio Arriba County ( Rio Arriba County/Facebook )

Earlier this month, a California man tested positive for plague following a camping trip near Lake Tahoe in El Dorado County. Health authorities believe he had likely been bitten by an infected flea. The person was recovering at home under the care of a medical professional.

“It’s important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and or camping in areas where wild rodents are present,” Kyle Fliflet, El Dorado County’s Acting Director of Public Health, said.

Several cases of plague in humans and animals have been reported in western states this year. An Arizona man died from the disease in July.

Plague is incredibly rare in the U.S. and there are just seven cases each year on average. Caused by the bacterium known asYersinia pestis, plague spreads from flea bites or direct contact with infected animals, including pets.

open image in gallery Plague is often spread through the bites of infected fleas or animals. Health officials says people should always use insect repellent to avoid exposure ( CDC )

Plague occurs in three forms: bubonic, septicemic, and pneumonic, depending on whether the infection hits the lymph nodes, the bloodstream or lungs.

Symptoms include sudden fever, chills, headache, and weakness. In most cases, there is painful swelling in the groin, armpit, or neck.

If infection is caught early enough, it can be treated with antibiotics. But without immediate treatment, plague can be life-threatening.

To prevent plague, the New Mexico Department of Health advises residents to avoid sick or dead rodents and rabbits, clean up the areas where rodents might live, place any hay away from homes, use insect repellent while camping or hiking outdoors, don’t leave pet’s food and water where it can be accessed by rodents and wildlife, and talk to a veterinarian about using an appropriate flea control product.