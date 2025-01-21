Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As discussions about the future of the NHS dominate the political landscape, concerns over its funding, structure, and reliance on the private sector remain at the forefront.

As Labour leader Keir Starmer outlines plans to address NHS waiting lists, the debate over private sector involvement has intensified, with opinions divided on whether such measures could bolster the system or undermine its founding principles.

When we asked what you thought about Labour’s approach to NHS reform, some supported the use of private and independent sector capacity to reduce waiting times and strengthen services, while others opposed for-profit business involvement, citing conflicts of interest and ethical concerns.

Many highlighted the need for creative funding solutions, accountability for bureaucratic inefficiencies, and a renewed focus on the core value of healthcare as a public good. Concerns were also raised about foreign interests in private contracts and the risk of the UK adopting a profit-driven healthcare model similar to the USA.

Here’s what you had to say about the future of the NHS:

‘Labour’s plan to cut waiting lists is necessary’

Labour’s plan to cut waiting lists is one necessary component of a wider plan to transform the NHS. Private and independent sector involvement is crucial to building up extra capacity for hospital spaces and ensuring those on waiting lists are seen quickly and efficiently.

Those on the left who cry betrayal are, quite frankly, more comfortable with ideological extravagance over the practical reality of what needs to change.

The NHS is facing its biggest existential crisis for decades. I have no shame in supporting further private sector involvement if it means better results and a better service. It will not undermine ‘universal and free healthcare’. On the contrary, it will embolden the principle of healthcare free at the point of use and maintain this state for years to come.

— MaxAbdulgani

‘For-profit businesses have no place in the NHS’

For-profit businesses should have no place in the NHS.

We have repeatedly seen money wasted on lining the pockets of companies who do not deliver value. The aspiration of business is to deliver as little as possible for as much profit as possible.

There is a fundamental ideological incompatibility and conflict of interests.

— MetallicBaka

‘Shareholders shouldn’t profit from healthcare’

Some of the money the government is spending on healthcare is going into the pockets of shareholders. I don’t like the idea of people getting rich because of my medical problems.

— Hera

‘Healthcare should serve society, not profits’

The value of a health service should be in the service it provides to society. Private companies and corporations are legally and ethically geared towards making a profit. They may think this incentive drives good service, but for a service like health—which is not otherwise profitable—this just does not work.

Labour propose this as an emergency stopgap. I would have more confidence in that if their rhetoric reflected the failures of ongoing privatisation as the source of the NHS’s problems. Without this, it sounds more like a cover for wholesale privatisation.

For decades, the NHS has been forced to act like a private profit-making corporation, with parts hacked off to make a profit. This profit comes from people’s illness and sharply contrasts with the essential ethic of service and health provision.

Some point to Europe, where successful private-public cooperation uses private flexibility and innovation aligned with public service. However, the UK is not like that. Laissez-faire Britain risks following the USA’s profit-driven, service-denial route.

— Robin Baldock

‘Conflict of interest and creative funding solutions’

Conflict of interest is surely the problem. Commercial companies are legally bound to maximise profits in both the short and long term. How they can be integrated into a public service satisfactorily has yet to be demonstrated.

Look at the water industry. The real issue is how to raise sufficient public funds to maintain and modernise the NHS. More creativity is needed from the government.

My suggestion? A health levy on polluters, such as a special fossil fuel tax. Preventative health measures, like London’s ULEZ scheme, save money. Another idea is to introduce a Health Bond or Health ISA, encouraging public investment in the NHS.

A ‘Tobin Tax’—a small levy on financial transactions over £10,000—was dismissed by Tony Blair’s government but could raise billions easily and painlessly.

— EdwardMilner

‘Private sector already heavily involved’

The private sector is already heavily involved in the NHS—who do you think makes all the equipment, drugs, and disposables?

Doctors and nurses provide excellent service but are impeded by an enormous and inefficient bureaucracy that is unaccountable for its actions and failures, costing a fortune.

— Martinra

‘Private involvement mustn’t detract from the NHS’

The invitation to comment was more a call to complain.

I have been well treated by the NHS, possibly with private involvement. My issue is only if this detracts from the health service.

The cost will be what it takes to make it all work—insufficient funding where it’s needed will lead to disaster.

— Martyn

‘Foreign interests and NHS accountability’

Yes, I am very worried about the private sector’s role in the NHS.

UK voters must remember that 80% of private sector businesses involved are overseas companies that could strip the NHS of its assets for personal gain.

If the UK government wants funding help from private sector businesses, they must secure a cast-iron pledge that these businesses will not abandon the NHS after stripping its assets.

Furthermore, the public demands accountability. We need a single person in charge who can be held responsible for any corruption or dodgy deals by NHS Trust bosses and their teams. This mismanagement must stop before the end of this year.

— BOSSROY

