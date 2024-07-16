What is the QbTest for ADHD, how long does it take for diagnosis and who can take it?

Support truly

A digital test that could speed up the diagnosis of children and young people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has been recommended for use on the NHS.

It commonly takes many months to get diagnosis for ADHD, with the delay seriously impacting a young person’s learning, according to experts.

But an online test, called QbTest, could soon be used by psychiatrists and specialist children’s doctors to speed up the process after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) issued draft guidance approving its use.

Evidence from trials suggests it could increase the number of young patients being diagnosed, or having the condition ruled out, within six months.

What is the QbTest?

The QbTest is a computer-based assessment that tracks the movements of patients while measuring the three main symptoms of ADHD, which are inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity.

An online test which could help diagnose children and young people with ADHD faster has been recommended for use on the NHS (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Wire )

Results are then compared with patients of the same age who do not have ADHD.

The QbTest takes between 15 and 20 minutes. It involves an infrared tracking camera and stand, a flexible headband and reflective ball, a computer and a response button.

The person doing the test uses the response button to complete computerised tasks, while wearing the headband and reflective ball to measure the symptoms.

The tests costs between £23 to £96.

Who can take the QbTest?

People of any age can be diagnosed with ADHD, although the test is not suitable for people under the age of six, and people who have visual impairment.

Qbtech, the company behind the test, says people up to the age of 60 can take the test.

However, Nice is recommending that the test be available to young people aged between six and 17, alongside standard clinical assessment, on the NHS.

According to ADHD UK, some 2.6 million people in the UK have the condition, including more than 700,000 children.

How is ADHD currently diagnosed?

Children and young people suspected of having ADHD have the condition diagnosed or ruled out following a detailed assessment, which includes interviews with the child, their parents or teachers, as well as a physical examination to rule out other possible causes for the symptoms.

But a rise in people suspected of having ADHD in recent years has increased pressure on the NHS, resulting in longer waiting times for assessments.

An online survey by the Petitions Committee, carried out in 2022, found that, among patients who have had an ADHD diagnosis, just over a quarter waited between six months and one year for an NHS assessment, with the same proportion waiting between one and two years and 14 per cent waiting for two to three years.

In a report released in April, the Nuffield Trust, said: “The impact [delays in ADHD diagnosis] on children should not be underestimated. Without a formal diagnosis, children and young people with suspected autism or ADHD may not be getting the support they need at school, which can significantly affect their life trajectory.”

How long does it take for results from a QbTest?

Nice says that evidence from a clinical trial showed that using the QbTest alongside a standard clinical assessment for ADHD resulted in more people getting a diagnostic decision within six months.

The organisation said, however, that the QbTest should only be used to supplement professional judgement, and not replace it.

Mark Chapman, director of Nice’s HealthTech programme, said: “Evidence presented to our committee showed the QbTest could increase the number of children and young people who get a diagnostic decision within six months of starting assessment.”

What happens now?

A consultation on the draft guidance is now under way, lasting until 6 August. If approved, the test could potentially be rolled out on the NHS later this year.

People can comment on the consultation by clicking here.