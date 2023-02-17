Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Race Report email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The NHS is to bring in new racial equality targets but insiders fear hospital trusts will not be held to account because specialist roles set up to tackle racism face the axe.

A leaked document reveals that NHS England will require trusts to gather data on how diverse their hospital hiring panels are and they will be measured on the rates of General Medical Council misconduct referrals of black and minority ethnic doctors compared to white staff.

The new strategy, seen by The Independent, has been signed up to by NHS England, the GMC, the British Medical Association and the Royal College of Medicine following warnings that black and minority ethnic doctors have a “poorer” experience than their white colleagues.

However, insiders have warned that the NHS is “watering down” its race agenda and will fail to hold trusts to account if race-focussed roles are merged into single roles also covering gender and disability.

Overall, the equality and diversity department within NHS is being cut from around 50 to 30 roles to cut costs, The Independent was told.

The news comes after The Independent revealed the NHS had failed to improve on “shocking” levels of racism among staff, with one in three workers saying they faced discrimination or bullying.

Insiders told The Independent they fear the move to cut race-specific roles will mean a loss of accountability for the new targets,

Last month, The Independent revealed internal NHS surveys showing levels of bullying and harassment of minority workers have not improved in the past five years with almost 30 per cent saying they have been targeted in the past year, compared to 20 per cent of white staff.

One NHS source told The Independent: “If NHSE a don’t have a dedicated lead in tackling racism, what’s the point of a plan and who holds systems to account [for delivery]?

“Making it ‘everyone’s business’ means it’s ‘no one’s business’ as no consequences or leadership to challenge failure and wrapping everything up in one box makes nothing an issue, especially when all data in NHS staff survey shows racism to be the biggest problem and getting worse too.”

They added, regarding the new strategy, that it would be a “missed opportunity” if NHS England did not have a role to lead its implementation.

Another source said removing the race equality roles was a “watering down” of the agenda.

They added: “There’s a concern that ‘mainstreaming’ doesn’t recognise the specialist knowledge that is required to do these jobs properly.”

However, an NHS spokesperson argued: “Race equality is everyone’s business within NHS England and this is reinforced in the new structure.

“Every team is committed to improving equality, diversity and inclusion and every NHS trust will be required to report data on equality standards – this is important for staff and evidence also shows that increasing equality standards has a direct impact on better patient care.”

NHS confirmed its new chief workforce, education and training officer, Navina Evans, will head up its equality, diversity and inclusion teams.

The move comes after NHS England promised to axe 40 per cent of its roles nationally in a bid to reduce costs. NHS England said the reduction in its EDI department was less than 40 per cent.

In a forward Charlie Massey chief executive for the GMC wrote of the new race strategy: “We’ve long known that the health service is a shining example of diversity, but a poor example of inclusion … all too often, doctors from Black and ethnic minority backgrounds have a poorer experience of medicine than their white colleagues, feeling less supported, less included and less able to prosper.

He added: “The case for change is irrefutable. Discrimination and disadvantage are not only morally indefensible, they are also a drag on a doctor’s ability to provide the best possible care for their patients.”

Hospitals will be measured on new areas, which also include how international medical graduates are inducted and treated when they begin their roles. The UK’s medical Royal Colleges will also feed data to the NHS race equality team on their own memberships.

The levels of GMC referrals of minority ethnic doctors are already collected by the regulator however, this is the first time trusts will be officially monitored by the NHS.