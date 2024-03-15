Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government is facing calls for a public inquiry into the scandal of sexual abuse in mental health hospitals, following an investigation by The Independent.

Rape Crisis England and Wales has warned that the “alarming” scale of abuse within the UK’s psychiatric system requires “major intervention” from ministers.

It comes after an expose by this publication and Sky News revealed that almost 20,000 reports of sexual incidents – involving both patients and staff – had been made in more than half of NHS mental health trusts in the past five years.

As well as a public inquiry, which would give survivors the chance to give evidence, Rape Crisis England and Wales wants the government to appoint a named minister with responsibility for addressing the problem.

PraisingThe Independent and Sky News for shedding light on the scandal, chief executive Ciara Bergman said: “That anyone in the already vulnerable position of needing or being detained for in-patient care because of their mental health needs should experience sexual violence and abuse whilst in the care of the state, is deeply concerning.

“We are concerned that without major intervention and leadership at the highest levels, this could lead to more incidents of sexual violence and abuse happening, and this behaviour being accepted as inevitable, when it is not, and is indeed absolutely preventable.”

The charity added that it had been raising our concerns about widespread safeguarding issues uncovered by The Independent for many years. “It is disturbing that so little has seemingly changed,” it added.

As part of the investigation, The Independent published a series of harrowing stories revealing allegations of rape and sexual assault on patients and staff in mental health hospitals.

In an exclusive podcast, Patient 11, one woman, Alexis Quinn, revealed the harrowing story of having to escape a mental health ward after claiming she was sexually assaulted twice.

We also revealed shocking failures by the NHS and police to follow up on allegations, with figures showing just 26 charges came from nearly 1,400 reports to the police.

After the revelations, the health minister said allegations of sexual abuse in mental health settings would become part of a major review.

Rape Crisis England and Wales also called for hospitals to ensure they have women-only wards after figures showed more than 500 claims of assaults and rape on mixed sex wards have been made since 2018.

Despite the NHS launching a “sexual safety” programme in 2019, The Independent and Sky News revealed hospitals are not adhering to key requirements of the guidance.

The news comes after NHS England published new survey data last week showing 80,000 – 8 per cent – of NHS staff reported experiencing unwanted sexual behaviour from colleagues and patients last year.

An NHS spokesperson said: “Any form of abuse or sexual violence is completely unacceptable. Everyone deserves to feel safe when they come to the NHS for their healthcare needs, often at a time when they are vulnerable.”

In September NHS England published its NHS Sexual Safety Charter which provides guidance for healthcare systems in addressing sexual misconduct risks and signing up to a “zero tolerence” approach. So far 260 organisations have signed up.

“The NHS has made clear that every provider of our services has a legal and moral duty to safeguard patients, to report all incidents of sexual violence, and to take appropriate action with the criminal justice system and safeguarding bodies where harm has occurred,” it added.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Sexual violence or misconduct of any kind is unacceptable and NHS organisations have a responsibility to protect both staff and patients. The Department has zero tolerance and is clear that the NHS should work to stop sexual assaults happening in NHS services and premises.

“We have been clear patients should not have to share sleeping accommodation with others of the opposite sex and should have access to segregated bathroom and toilet facilities, and we expect NHS trusts to comply with these measures.”

It did not respond to calls for a public inquiry but said it was working with mental health services to ensure every patient has safe care and that safety body the Health Services Safety Investigations Body has launched a national investigation into mental health inpatient settings.”