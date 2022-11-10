Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Parents urged to support research aimed at protecting babies from RSV infections

Respiratory Syncytial Virus is the leading cause of infant hospital admissions in the UK.

Nilima Marshall
Thursday 10 November 2022 08:57
RSV is a common seasonal virus that affects 90% of children worldwide (Andrew Matthews/PA)
RSV is a common seasonal virus that affects 90% of children worldwide (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Parents are being urged to support research into a respiratory virus that is the leading cause of infant hospital admissions in the UK.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a common seasonal virus that affects 90% of children worldwide before the age of two.

While some babies experience mild cold-like illness, for others, infection can lead to more severe lung problems such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

It is estimated that around 30,000 babies and children under five are admitted to hospitals in the UK every year due to RSV.

Around 12,000 babies up to 12 months old in the UK will take part in the Harmonie study to assess the effectiveness of Nirsevimab.

Recommended

Nirsevimab is a monoclonal antibody – man-made proteins that act like natural human antibodies in the immune system – which has already been proven to be safe in previous clinical trials involving 4,000 babies.

It was approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Wednesday for the prevention of RSV in babies during their first RSV season, following approval by the European Commission earlier this month.

The trial will also include another 8,000 babies from France and Germany.

Infants taking part will be randomly assigned into one of two groups: one group will receive a single dose of Nirsevimab via injection while the other will not.

The Harmonie study is looking at how strongly babies can be protected from illness caused by RSV infection through a single antibody dose

Dr Simon Drysdale

All babies will have virtual follow-up appointments.

If found to be effective, the Nirsevimab jab could act as a preventative treatment for thousands of children in the UK and around the world and reduce hospital admissions, the experts said.

Dr Simon Drysdale, consultant pediatrician in infectious diseases at St George’s University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and co-chief investigator of the study, said: “The Harmonie study is looking at how strongly babies can be protected from illness caused by RSV infection through a single antibody dose, which acts in the same way as antibodies in our own bodies but is targeted specifically to fight RSV.”

Dr Simon Royal, primary investigator for the Harmonie study, NIHR National Specialty Lead for Primary Care, Honorary Assistant Professor at the University of Nottingham Medical School, added: “We would encourage parents to support this important study, with the knowledge that they will be making an invaluable contribution to the health of babies now and in the future.”

Recommended

The Harmonie study is a collaboration between Sanofi, its partner AstraZeneca, and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

Those looking for information can visit www.rsvharmoniestudy.com

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in