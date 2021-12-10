Scotland could see a “tsunami of infections” from the new Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

“The fact is, we do face a renewed and very severe challenge in the face of of the new Omicron variant,” she said at a briefing in Edinburgh.

She stressed that, although evidence suggests omicron can evade some immunity conferred by vaccines, people should still get jabbed.

“Based on preliminary laboratory trials, the best evidence suggests it can evade to some extent the immunity conferred by vaccination.

“Now, and I want to triple underline this point, that does not mean that the vaccines will not significantly help us - being less effective is not the same, nowhere near the same as vaccines being ineffective and booster doses in particular will help retain a higher level of vaccine efficiency.”

