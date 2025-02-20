Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of bipartisan senators is calling on the Trump administration to act decisively to combat the spread of bird flu throughout the country.

The lawmakers reached out to newly appointed Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, urging her to address impacts to U.S. consumers: namely regarding a nationwide egg shortage that is causing prices to rise at nearly every grocery store.

“Astronomical prices, coupled with a severe egg supply shortage, are hurting hardworking families in my state, wrote Nevada Democrat Jacky Rosen. “On top of this, overall inflation increased by 3 percent last month. This is further compounding the high egg prices we are seeing because of supply chain deficiencies.”

“With egg prices expected to climb by another 20 percent this year, it is imperative for USDA to take immediate actions to mitigate this sharp projected increase,” she said.

open image in gallery Groups of bipartisan senators are writing to newly-confirmed Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins in an attempt to fast track the nation’s response to bird flu outbreaks tied to a nationwide egg shortage. They said that a ‘new urgency’ is required ( Getty Images )

The cost of eggs has soared and the average price of a dozen Grade A eggs in the U.S. hit $4.95 last month.

“Not to be the bearer of bad news, but we’re in this for a while,” Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, said in a statement. “Until we have time without a detection, unfortunately, this very, very tight egg supply is going to continue.”

In a separate letter, Republicans Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst and Democrat Sen. John Fetterman and Sen. Amy Klobuchar said that “a new urgency is required from the [department] to address the evolving situation.”

They suggested that the Department of Agriculture adopt measures backed by egg and turkey farmers impacted by the outbreaks, including a vaccination strategy.

The senators further proposed that the department form a strategic initiative to develop prevention methods and movement controls for animals at risk of contracting or spreading the virus. They also said current indemnity rates for lost laying hens and pullets are based on inaccurate data and are “artificially low.”

open image in gallery Millions of U.S. poultry have been affected by H5N1 bird flu outbreaks. The mass culling of exposed chickens is required by the Department of Agriculture to limit the spread of the virus ( Getty Images )

“Even with revisions to indemnity formulas proposed by egg farmers, these payments will not come close to making producers whole for their losses,” the senators added.

The pleas come as the Trump administration has pledged that they are working on the issue — and to "have better ways with biosecurity and medication and so on, to make sure that the perimeter doesn't have to kill the chickens." They’ve placed blame for the current situation on the former administration.

"So having a smart perimeter is what we're working on, and we're finalizing the ideas about how to do that with the best scientists in government," White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett said.

Earlier this week, the Department of Agriculture told The Independent that it would address some terminations over the weekend in positions supporting the response.

Millions of poultry have been affected by the outbreaks, as well as more than 970 dairy herds. There are now 69 human cases of bird flu reported across the U.S., and one death.