Smokefree 2030: Have your say on government plans to raise the age for smoking to phase it out
Vote in our poll on whether the legal age for smoking should be raised
The age to buy tobacco and cigarettes could be raised from 18 by a year every year until smoking is phased out completely.
This is one of the four recommendations in the government’s tobacco review, which puts forward proposals to make England smokefree by 2030.
The report by Dr Javed Khan, former chief executive of children’s charity Barnardo’s, also says the government must “embrace” the promotion of vaping to help people quit smoking.
Almost six million people in England smoke, and tobacco remains the single biggest cause of preventable illness and death, the Department of Health and Social Care said.
We want to know what you think - should the age for smoking be raised from 18 every year until no-one in the country can buy it?
Let us know what you think by voting in our poll below. And feel free to let us know your answer and why you chose it in the comments below. Then check back soon for the results.
What other issues would you like to see an Independent reader poll on? Let us know in the comments below.
