Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 4-year-old girl is battling for her life with Strep A at a Liverpool Hospital.

Camila Rose Burns has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital since Monday. The news comes after the death of six children following a Strep A infection this season across England and Wales.

Her father, Dean Burns, has spoken of the nightmare the family have been living through since Camila fell ill.

“When we got here Monday, they said she’s the poorliest girl in the whole of England”, he told Sky News.

“She’s fighting for her life, and I’ve told her how much I love her, her mum loves her, her sister loves her, we all love her.”

Before being hospitalised, Camila had complained of her chest hurting. She was taken to the hospital on Saturday, prescribed an inhaler and discharged, but was taken to A&E after her health deteriorated on Sunday.

Mr Burns, who lives in Bolton, has pleaded with parents to act quickly if their child falls ill.

“When I look back it still just seemed like a sickness bug, she was really lethargic at times, but her health was improving until she completely changed”, he said.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency revealed that scarlet fever cases – an illness that can develop as a result of a Strep A infection - remain higher than typically seen at this time of year.

This season, five deaths have been recorded within seven days of an iGAS (Group A strep) diagnosis in children under 10 in England. The last high season for Group A Strep infection – between 2017 and 2018 – reported four deaths in children under 10 during an equal time period.

Hanna Roap was named as one of the children who died from Strep A infection (Family handout)

The heartbroken parents of youngsters who succumbed to the bug, including Hanna and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, four, have paid tribute to their children.

Muhammad’s mother, Shabana Kousar, told the Bucks Free Press: “The loss is great and nothing will replace that.

“He was very helpful around the house and quite adventurous – he loved exploring and enjoyed the forest school. His best day was a Monday and said how Monday was the best day of the week.

“He also had a very close bond with his dad. He was his best friend and went everywhere with him. He just wanted to be with him.”

Hanna’s parents, Salah and Abul, said: “Our hearts have been broken into a million pieces. Our only priority is the welfare of Hanna’s eight-year-old sister and best friend.”

Dr Colin Brown, Deputy Director, UKHSA, has recommended that though invasive Group A strep remains rare, parents should stay vigilant.

“It is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious”, he advises.

“Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”