Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge

Jane Dalton
Friday 02 December 2022 17:21
Comments
Hanna Roap, who died last month with the infection

A sixth child has died in England and Wales after contracting the Strep A bacterial infection as scarlet fever cases surge, health chiefs say.

The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive Group A strep.

Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug.

Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by bacteria called group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with 51 cases reported from 14 to 20 November, compared with an average of 186 in previous years, official figures show.

The health experts say that during the last high season for group A Strep infection (2017-18) there were four deaths in children under 10 in the same period.

The heartbroken parents of youngsters who succumbed to the bug, including Hanna and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, have paid tribute to their children.

Occasionally the bacteria may get into the bloodstream and cause a rare illness called invasive group A strep, which is fatal in up to one in 10 cases.

Rates of this have risen this year, particularly in children under 10. There were 2.3 cases per 100,000 children aged 1-4 this year, against an average of 0.5 in 2017 to 2019, and 1.1 cases per 100,000 children aged 5-9 against a pre-pandemic average of 0.3 at the same time of the year.

The health security agency also says investigations are under way following reports of a rise in lower respiratory tract group A Strep infections in children over the past few weeks, which have caused severe illness.

There is no evidence that a new strain is circulating, they say, and the increase is most likely related to high amounts of circulating bacteria and social mixing.

Colin Brown, Deputy Director of the health agency, said:“We are seeing a higher number of cases of group A strep this year than usual.

“The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics.

“In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive group A strep (iGAS). This is still uncommon. However, it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

“Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

