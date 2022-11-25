Community in ‘shock’ over death of child, 6, in school Strep A outbreak
A community has been left in “shock” after a six-year-old child died in a Strep A outbreak at a primary school.
The death was confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency South East’s health protection consultant Dr Claire Winslade.
The year one Ashford Church of England School pupil caught the invasive Group A streptococcal (iGAS) infection, it was said in an email to parents.
The email, obtained by the PA news agency, said: “It is with the deepest regret and sadness that I have to inform you that a child in Tiger class, year one has sadly died after developing invasive Group A streptococcal (IGAS).
“We are also aware that a child in a year 2 class has developed the same illness but is showing positive signs of recovery.”
The school said it comes as a “shock” for the whole community and that staff were seeking advice from Public Health England on actions they should take and advice they should give to parents.
