Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A brisk seven-minute walk each can cut the risk of heart disease and is more effective than a casual 14-minute stroll, a study suggests.

Scientists say doing more exercise will not do much to reduce your risk of heart problems unless it is of at least moderate intensity.

Professor Tom Yates, of Leicester University, said: “Our findings support simple behaviour-change messages that ‘every move counts’ to encourage people to increase their overall physical activity, and if possible to do so by incorporating more moderately intense activities.”

Researchers from the universities of Cambridge and Leicester analysed data from 88,000 people whose health information is stored in the UK Biobank.

Taking part in two brisk walks for an hour and fifteen minutes a week or one run for the same amount of time a week helps to keep heart problems at bay, they found. People who did longer periods of exercise but no more moderate to vigorous exercise saw little improvement in heart health.

Participants who doubled their activity levels but kept their moderate to vigorous duration at 10 per cent saw no significant boost to their heart health. When this rose to 20 per cent of moderate to vigorous exercise, their risk of heart disease fell to 23 per cent and when it rose to 40 per cent, the risk fell by 40 per cent.

The researchers the previous assumption that activities such as washing the car or doing the laundry could be considered exercise was wrong. They said such activities were not enough and exercises with higher intensity scrape off chances of heart problems.

The UK Biobank is a large database containing information about the health of half a million Britons.

The team of researchers investigated the correlation between physical activity volume and intensity, and cardiovascular disease incidents in 88,412 middle-aged British adults who were free from heart disease.

Participants wore an activity tracker on their dominant wrist for a week while they took part in the study. Their data was collected on the total amount of physical activity they did, and the researchers worked out the percentage of that volume that was achieved through moderate and vigorous-intensity activity.

The findings were published in the European Heart Journal.